Does William Levy’s ex respond indirectly to the actor’s sad message?

Elizabeth Gutiérrez also released a mysterious message after her breakup For: Pauline Flowers MAY. 20. 2022

William Levy's ex responds indirectly to the actor's sad message

Almost half a year after the controversial announcement of their separation, William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez They return to the eye of the hurricane thanks to the mysterious messages that they have been sharing on social networks and that has sparked suspicion among their followers.

And it is that, a few hours ago, the soap opera heartthrob positioned himself among the most sought-after topics after he published a melancholic reflection that many interpreted as a dedication to the mother of his two children but that at no time did he name her.

“Do you know which people are really worth it? The one who apologizes, the one who talks to you if he misses you, the one who talks to you again after arguing because he doesn’t want to be bad with you,” said the video he shared in the story of his official Instagram account.

From Spain, where he is currently working on a new production alongside Esmeralda Pimentel, the Cuban noted a recommendation on the images that, of course, further increased suspicions about some hint for Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

“If you have that person. Take care of her. Because she is not easily found,” the actor advised.

And it is that it was not only the messages of William Levy that generated speculation, because they also The actress launched a mysterious phrase that, they say, is linked to the publications of her ex.

“Words don’t hurt me, the person who said them does”expressed through an image also shared on social networks.

