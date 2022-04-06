Does your mobile battery run out quickly? These apps will help you control your consumption – Teach me about Science

Currently the lithium ion batteries they are the most used in mobile devices and regardless of their origin, over time they tend to wear out. However, it is possible to extend the life of a battery by up to 200%.

Taking into account the factors that influence reduce power capacity; such as improper use of the system, frequent use of applications or poor quality USB connections; Several companies have put on the market very useful mobile applications to calibrate, monitor and control battery use by touch.

If you notice that your battery is draining quickly, your charger is not working, or you need to know how long your battery will last. Use the following applications that will help you in your day to day.

GSam Battery Monitor

It is a complete and functional application that shows the status of the battery, its main function is to reduce the immediate draining, for this it informs visually and tactilely the values ​​of the process. Offers statistics, activation times and blocks kernel. In addition, it warns about the status of the device, mainly the temperature, through alarms and bar notifications.

Through various monitors it estimates the remaining duration, wear and performance of the battery. In the same circumstances, it controls the development of applications that consume more energy, so that when the limit is exceeded, they are deactivated.

Get the application at no cost, available for iOS and Android.

AccuBattery

The mobile app AccuBattery keeps the mobile battery in perfect condition, thanks to the functions that it integrates, the use of the battery can be regulated, preventing it from wearing out. It works through an alarm that is activated immediately in the event of excessive energy consumption and reports the current capacity of the system.

The outstanding features should be mentioned, on the one hand it exposes information about the speed of each charger that is connected to the device, as well as the duration of each recharge, that is, the time it takes for a battery with 100% capacity to reach 0 % . On the other hand, it details the applications with the highest energy consumption.

As a result, the cell phone battery is preserved in better condition and its useful life is prolonged. The application is available for free for iOS and Android.

Ampere

Ampere allows you to control superfluous energy consumption, specifically applications, screen brightness, running tasks, GPS and WiFi. On the other hand it provides detailed information about the kernel software, temperature and voltages.

The app inspects the mobile battery, then evaluates the charger/USB connection. This last function performs a reading on the charging and discharging powers to adapt them to the system. At the end of the analysis, it emits alerts and notifications.

It should be added that it does not work on some devices, listed below.

Galaxy Grand Prime

GalaxyNote2

Galaxy S3

Galaxy Tab4 7.0