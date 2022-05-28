Does your son or daughter want to be an FBI agent? Federal announce academy – WAPA.tv – News

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will hold an academy for teenagers interested in being federal agents, the first call they have made since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The director of the federal agency on the island, Joseph González, announces that the meeting is for young people who were between ninth and eleventh grade in the 2021-2022 school year.

“This show is one of my favorites because it gives high school students, who may not have considered the FBI as a future career option, a look behind the curtain and meet the people who make up the FBI, the main law enforcement agency in the world. I became a special agent after participating in a job fair and meeting FBI personnel,” González said.

The academy, which lasts four days and also has a graduation, will be held from July 5 to 8, 2022. Work sessions are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and students will receive presentations on terrorism, cybercrime, corruption scenarios. public, polygraph exams and day-to-day operations. They will also meet the Evidentiary Response Team and SWAT, as well as intelligence analysts, language specialists, and experts in investigative tactics including retrieving evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with pending cases.

To apply you must fill out a document here and send the request to [email protected] before 5:00 p.m. on June 8. Documents are reviewed by a panel. The requirements are to be students during the current school year, permission from parents and the school where they are enrolled and an essay, written by the adolescent, detailing why they want to participate in the academy.

Students who will begin university studies in August 2022 are not eligible.

If you have questions about the program, you can contact Janet Rosa by email at [email protected]