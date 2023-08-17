Health

Does your throat hurt? This Salt Remedy Can Help You Ease Common Cold Symptoms

He sore throat This is one of the most common conditions, especially during the rainy season or when the weather starts recording low temperatures. To reduce it, there are many ways, from going to the doctor and having a specialist prescribe the appropriate treatment, to resorting to some kind of treatment. home remedies with salt To reduce the inconvenience caused.

Salt: Home Remedy Against Sore Throat

This cooking ingredient can be a natural remedy to ease throat discomfort when you have flu, cough etc. common coldBecause it has properties that help eliminate the bacteria of this virus, loosen accumulated mucus and reduce inflammation quickly.

