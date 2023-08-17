Does your throat hurt? This Salt Remedy Can Help You Ease Common Cold Symptoms

He sore throat This is one of the most common conditions, especially during the rainy season or when the weather starts recording low temperatures. To reduce it, there are many ways, from going to the doctor and having a specialist prescribe the appropriate treatment, to resorting to some kind of treatment. home remedies with salt To reduce the inconvenience caused.

Salt: Home Remedy Against Sore Throat

This cooking ingredient can be a natural remedy to ease throat discomfort when you have flu, cough etc. common coldBecause it has properties that help eliminate the bacteria of this virus, loosen accumulated mucus and reduce inflammation quickly.

According to experts, when a person gives a presentation common coldThe condition may last for a week or two, but during that time there are various discomforts, including burning or sore throat While talking and while swallowing food. All this can be reduced with home remedies that include these types of cooking ingredients.

Salt has many uses in or out of the kitchen.

Photo: pixabay

How to use salt to soothe a sore throat

To gargle with salt water, dissolve 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of salt in an 8-ounce (0.2-liter) glass of warm water, drink, and gargle; you should not swallow the liquid. Keep in your mouth for just one minute, then remove.

According to Mayo ClinicThis home remedy can temporarily relieve sore throat or irritation and it can be a natural method, so you should not avoid consulting a specialist who can prescribe the appropriate treatment.

It is noteworthy that this remedy is recommended for adults and children over the age of 8, since it is unlikely that people under the age of 6 can gargle properly.

It is also recommended to stay hydrated by drinking water or drinking delicious chamomile tea and hot extracts which will definitely help in providing relief. common cold By completely natural methods. remember to use salt solution If this type of illness lasts for more than two weeks, act responsibly and consult a specialist.