Does your Xiaomi not receive MIUI 13 and the rest do? This is the reason – Xiaomi News

In recent weeks, Xiaomi has been bringing MIUI 13 to a large part of its smartphone catalog. Since January, the different phases of deployment have been carried out graduallyalthough with certain complaints from users.

Although there are still devices to update, MIUI 13 has been rolling out in such a way that only some users have received, automatically, said update. But why does this happen?

If your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO has not received MIUI 13 and you know of other users, that with the same device, if they have been able to update, do not worry… everything has its reason and then we will explain it.

Why your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO has not yet received MIUI 13

Being an update as important as MIUI 13 is, Xiaomi usually carries out this update in a staggered way. Therefore, the same update can first reach a small number of users and after a few weeks another group.

Thanks to that, Xiaomi manages to reduce the failure rate, not when deploying an update, but in case the update itself contains a bug. If you deploy to a small number of users first, andThey will report it and therefore it will not reach everyone in a generalized way.

But it does not finish here. A large part of the updates that we have been seeing in recent days have been released under the My Pilot program. Therefore, if you are not part of it, it will take a little longer to receive it.

Remember that to be part of the My Pilot program, the alternative to the defunct Beta Global, you can do it by following these steps. What’s more, there is a little trick to receive the updates before the restfollowing these steps:

Go to Settings > My device (About phone) > MIUI version After that, we will only have to click on the three points of the upper menu and access Update Settings. Next we will activate the option receive updates sooner.

Is MIUI 13 really available for your Xiaomi?

In addition to what we have explained above, your device may not have actually received MIUI 13 yet. There are two variants of each device, one Global and one European, differing from each other when receiving an update:

: It is installed in all those Xiaomi purchased in Global version outside of Europe. For example if we buy it from China or in Latin America. Its nomenclature does differ because it contains the letters “MI”. MIUI European (EU): It is the one that is installed on any Xiaomi device officially acquired in Spain or another European country. Its nomenclature does differ because it contains the letters “EU” or “EEA”.

It is therefore that if, for example, your Redmi Note 10 has a European ROM and has only been updated to MIUI 13 through the Global ROM, you will have to keep waiting for the deployment to be done for your particular variant as wellr.