Does zinc really work against colds?

A study seems to confirm that taking zinc helps relieve the symptoms of some common viral infections, although many aspects remain to be clarified.

The zinc is a very common element among food supplements that abound on the shelves of supermarkets and pharmacies. Various beneficial properties play in its favor, more or less certified: for example, it is traditionally considered a cure-all for colds, even if its real effectiveness in this sense is much debated. Research published in the BMJ Open journal attempted to do some clarity, rearranging the data available so far in the scientific literature.

Prevention or treatment?

The meta analysis, by a team from Western Sydney University, Australia, put together 28 randomized trials on the subject, which seem to confirm how zinc is capable prevent symptoms And limit the duration of the most common viral infections of the respiratory tract. Specifically, zinc intake for preventive purposes appears reduce almost 75% the risk of developing mild symptoms e about 15% to experience moderately severe symptoms. Administration for therapeutic purposes, on the other hand, appears to be linked to a slight shortening of the course of the disease, with the worst symptoms destined to disappear a couple of days earlier than usual. On the other hand, supplement zinc in the diet it is not sufficient to prevent infection by viruses such as those that cause colds.

Doubts remain

“It is generally thought that the role of zinc in the prevention and treatment of infections applies only to people deficient in zinc; our results challenge this belief, ”explained the doctor Jennifer Hunter, an expert in integrated medicine and first author of the study. “Two large studies conducted in China found that very low-dose zinc nasal spray reduced the risk of clinical disease; two smaller studies in the United States that evaluated the preventative effects of oral zinc did not include people deficient in zinc ”. Added to this, Hunter said, is the fact that “all the other studies that have tested zinc for the treatment of the common cold have involved populations where zinc deficiency is very unlikely.”

Net of these encouraging assumptions, the same researchers warn that some of the research examined was rather small and was based on non-comparable dosages between them. Basically, it is still too early to say with certainty whether zinc can really slow down viral infections of the upper respiratory tract. In short, according to Hunter, doctors and consumers need to be aware that many uncertainties still remain, primarily as regards route of administration and formulation. “At the moment we don’t have enough information to say whether a zinc nasal spray is better or worse than a gel or oral zinc. Most of the analyzes also used zinc gluconate or zinc acetate, but this does not mean that other zinc compounds are less effective, ”she commented.