Dog Brando is looking for a family: he would like a Christmas of love

Distinguishing features: beautiful. The dog Brando is looking for a family and his greatest desire is that of a Christmas of love.

Small, tender, sweet eyes and simply beautiful. We could add many words or adjectives to describe the Brando dog looking for a home but the reality is that it is all enclosed in one. Our four-legged friend, the protagonist of today’s story, is indeed wonderful. His eyes would make anyone fall in love and his brown orecchiette stand out on his white and very shiny fur. Like so many puppies unfortunately still in the shelter, even for Brando the wish larger is that of spend the Christmas holidays surrounded by so much love and serenity. The days are passing and Christmas is around the corner. So there is no more time to waste: this puppy is looking for his new human friends and looking for them right away. How do you tell him no? The video shared by the Association Pelosi Coraggiosi ODV on the Facebook page, he portrays him at a particular moment of the day. His grimace will win you over!

Dog Brando is looking for a family: it is the result of a renunciation

The story of Brando in search of a family, fortunately it is not founded on traumas that are difficult to overcome, unspeakable violence or brutal suffering. Unfortunately, his arrival at the refuge is marked by a broken heart: one renunciation of ownership.

Whoever took it with them decided they didn’t want it anymore. Like a parcel, the puppy has been returned to the sender and is now looking for a new address where, to open the front door, there is a family ready to give him all the love in the world.

The small with white fur and brown head is only 4 months old and has a whole life ahead. It is currently located in Sicily and awaits someone willing to take care of it. Meanwhile, the volunteers of the structure do it who have shared a video of the puppy during a nap.

“Just another 5 minutes” seems to mean the cute little dog who can hardly keep his eyes open. Your life will never be the same with him!

