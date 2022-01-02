Dog disappears in Malta, the owner from Catania offers 5 thousand euros as a reward

On November 12, a Beauceron dog passed away in Gozo, on the island of Malta, precisely in Nadur Duru Area. The dog, Princess Jacqueline di Casetta Nora, had been entrusted by her owner, the Catania lawyer Floriana Pisani, to a handler to participate in the international exhibition in Malta on 13 and 14 November last. The owner, informed of the disappearance the next day, with the first available flight went to Gozo in search of her animal which unfortunately has not yet been found. “Jackie” has a black and tan colored coat and a double spur (six toes in the hind legs). The owner has decided to offer a reward of 5,000 euros to whoever will bring the dog back to her.

The owner: “It’s a piece of my heart”

“I put this reward and if my dog ​​were to be found, which I consider a piece of my heart – the owner tells us -, I will deliver it to whoever brings it back to me, even anonymously. Jackie, as I lovingly call her, is a animal that from the aesthetic point of view is very interesting. He is the Italian beauty champion, a title he obtained on November 5 last year. He won the Speranza Enci Winner 2019 and the Juniores Latin Winner 2019 and if he had achieved two ‘Cac’ in the November race would also become champion of Malta “.

The owner provides her telephone number for those with news to communicate: 3206567789.

