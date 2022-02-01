Dog fitness: here are all types of training with the dog

It is called Dog Fitness or Dog sport and it also fascinates movie stars and influencers: movement in two with your four legs improves physical performance and understanding dog-owner

Keep fit while having fun together to your dog? It is not only possible, but a great way to play sports. In company you have fun, you feel less fatigue, you try harder. The dog always full of enthusiasm, never backs down, acts as a partner personal trainer at no cost: at the end of the session it does not issue an invoice. Possible activities are good for both: overweight and obesity threaten our pets, and the sedentary lifestyle: the dogs in the house move little. If fat they risk cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, diabetes. If you decide to train with the dog, some precautions must be taken: graduality for the dog and owner before starting any activity, a check-up to verify the health conditions, especially if the dog is elderly. What sport to do? The choice is varied: with a recommendation. Attention to do it yourself, better to follow precise criteria. Good contact the Federations for tips and advice.

Running with the dog She is the queen of activities, the favorite. Many photos of VIPs with their dogs: Metthew Mac Conaughey on the beaches of Malibu, Amanda Seyfried with her Australian Shepherd, supermodel and influencer Kendall Jenner and his doberman. The most correct? Charlotte Blessin wife of the new Genoa coach Alexander: she prepares for the race with the dog hooked to her belt and posted on Instagram she put her perfect, to imitate. The benefits of this activity are great. In 30 minutes at an average pace the master consumes approx 250 calories, the dog up to 200. Running, however, requires the owner to be trained, especially if the dog is large medium-large, do not exceed over 45 minutes, divide the training into three phases: initial warm-up, central at a more intense pace, final. slow with for the master.

Doggy bootcamp In America they are trendy, in Italy they are becoming increasingly popular. Are the Doggy Bootcamp, the training camps for dogs, always accompanied by the owners. The training program is lived in two. Exercises are practiced coordination, agility, trekking, outdoor circuits. In contact with nature, oxygenation is greater, you burn more calories, you are more motivated to move.

Canicross Discipline born in Scandinavian countries to keep sled dogs fit and in shape in summer. You run on country paths with precise rules, the dog always tied to the owner. To practice you need a specific equipment: harnesses and a belt to attach a long and cushioned leash. Canicross it is for all races. However, the dog must be in good physical condition as well as the owner. The pace of the run depends on the training of both.

Dog Dance Born in the Eighties in Anglo-Saxon countries to teach dogs to obey to the sound of music, to have controlled, collaborative behaviors. The priority? Always the well-being of the dog: the owner moves and dances with the dog. THEn what does dog dance consist of? On a musical basis choreographies are created with a series of exercises e tricks, the figures to do with the dog just as if you were a couple of dancers. No somersaults or walking on the front legs, nothing that ridicules the dog: the understanding with the animal must emerge.

Follow us on our social channels!