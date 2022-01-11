Dog is desperate for the serious condition of her puppy -VIDEO

Dog is desperate for the serious condition of her puppy. A moving story to read to the end -VIDEO

The life of a stray dog ​​is studded with a series of difficulties and moments of despair. It is therefore easy to fall prey to complicated moments and abandon oneself to sadness but in any case a stray dog ​​is always capable of transforming pain into strength. A little dog went out of her way to save her puppy, crying desperately to get the attention of passers-by.

You may also be interested in: Dog mom asks for help for six puppies trapped under the house – VIDEO

Dog is desperate for the serious condition of her puppy, asks for help crying -VIDEO

His little dog was in very bad condition. He was lying on the ground and it was hard to breathe. He was motionless and there really seemed to be nothing to be done for his safety. His mom couldn’t rest because she didn’t know what she could do to make him survive. The dog was agitated, wandering around her son’s body, trying in every way to get someone’s attention. Fortunately, a woman was passing through those parts and as soon as she realized the terrible situation she intervened to help. Thus, the woman immediately proceeded to take the all fours with you, taking him to the veterinary clinic. Not only that .. he also took his mother, to make her do all the necessary checks as they both did not have a home and a family to take care of them.

You may also be interested in:The dog asks for help: seemingly harmless signals that should not be underestimated

Unfortunately, his health was desperate because in addition to suffering serious injuries due to some abuse he was also poisoned. Considering his serious state of health, the doctors immediately went to work to try to save his life. Their speed and tenacity allowed them to guarantee their survival, allowing them to return to eat independently. Then they also dealt with the resolution of another problem, not to be underestimated, that of ticks. Initially, the situation was not at all easy to deal with because the doctors had to have the dog attach to a drip to allow him a food recovery. Then, after the treatment of the four-legged doctors, they took care of the recovery of their mother’s health. After 24 hours the puppy was already feeling better and met his mother who was very happy for the narrow escape.

A very emotional story that makes us understand how important the support and support of each of us is.

We wish the puppy and his mom a life full of happiness.

To stay up to date on news, stories, advice and much more on the world of animals, keep following us on our profiles Facebook And Instagram. If you want to take a look at our videos instead, you can visit our channel YouTube.