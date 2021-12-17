News

Dog Power Belfast West Side Story

Golden Globes 2022: Netflix dominates with 17 nominations between cinema and TV, it follows Apple TV with 11 nominations. The power of the dog And Belfast (7 nominations) And West Side Story (4 nominations) stand out among the films, Succession (5 nominations), Ted Lasso And The Morning Show (4 nominations) between TV series

More than a year ago the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the association that annually awards the well-known film awards Golden Globes, was accused of racism and lack of social inclusion. The scandal erupted when it was revealed that none of the 86 journalists present on the committee were black. The case was later expanded by some questionable statements from a former HPFA president, Philip Berk, who harshly criticized the activist movement Black Lives Matter comparing his work to that of US criminal Charles Manson. The reactions from the entertainment world were swift and decisive. Tom Cruise, for example, he decided to give back to the association his three statuettes won for Jerry Maguire, Born on July 4th And Magnolia. Due to the scandal, the NBC stated that it will not broadcast the 2022 edition with the hope that the association can change its internal rules for 2023.

Meanwhile the HFPA announced the full list of nominations: Netflix stands out with 17 nominations, including The power of the dog, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! And Don’t Look Up. It follows Apple TV with 11 nominations, including Ted Lasso And The Morning Show with 4 nominations each. The event series of the year Squid Game sees the nominations of its protagonists Lee Jung-jae And Oh Yeong-su.

Among the films the most nominated are The power of the dog And Belfast with 7 nominations, so West Side Story with 4 nominations.
It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino is in the running for best foreign film.

All the nominations follow Golden Globes 2022.

Golden Globes 2022
Golden Globes 2022

Golden Globes nomination 2022 – CINEMA

Golden Globes 2021 – Best Drama Film

Belfast
Tail – The marks on the heart
Dunes
A winning family – King Richard
The power of the dog

Golden Globes 2021 – Best Comedy or Musical Film

Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!
West Side Story

Golden Globes 2021 – Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film

Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film

Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy – Tail – The marks on the heart
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Catriona Balfe – Belfast
Araiana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Anjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos

Best Foreign Film

Compartment n. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
It was the hand of God (Italy)
A hero (France / Iran)
Madres Paralelas (Spain)

Best Animated Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the last dragon

Best Soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog
Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dunes

Best Original Song

Be Alive (A winning family – King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Orugitas (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy (Belfast) – Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Respect) – Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Golden Globes nomination 2022 – TELEVISION

Best Drama TV Series

Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession

Best TV Series Musical or Comedy

The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Murder in Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama TV Series

Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Poses
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama TV Series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Poses

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGrgeor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

Best Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su – Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie Macdowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

