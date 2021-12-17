Dog Power Belfast West Side Story
Golden Globes 2022: Netflix dominates with 17 nominations between cinema and TV, it follows Apple TV with 11 nominations. The power of the dog And Belfast (7 nominations) And West Side Story (4 nominations) stand out among the films, Succession (5 nominations), Ted Lasso And The Morning Show (4 nominations) between TV series
More than a year ago the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the association that annually awards the well-known film awards Golden Globes, was accused of racism and lack of social inclusion. The scandal erupted when it was revealed that none of the 86 journalists present on the committee were black. The case was later expanded by some questionable statements from a former HPFA president, Philip Berk, who harshly criticized the activist movement Black Lives Matter comparing his work to that of US criminal Charles Manson. The reactions from the entertainment world were swift and decisive. Tom Cruise, for example, he decided to give back to the association his three statuettes won for Jerry Maguire, Born on July 4th And Magnolia. Due to the scandal, the NBC stated that it will not broadcast the 2022 edition with the hope that the association can change its internal rules for 2023.
Meanwhile the HFPA announced the full list of nominations: Netflix stands out with 17 nominations, including The power of the dog, Tick, Tick… Boom! And Don’t Look Up. It follows Apple TV with 11 nominations, including Ted Lasso And The Morning Show with 4 nominations each. The event series of the year Squid Game sees the nominations of its protagonists Lee Jung-jae And Oh Yeong-su.
Among the films the most nominated are The power of the dog And Belfast with 7 nominations, so West Side Story with 4 nominations.
It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino is in the running for best foreign film.
All the nominations follow Golden Globes 2022.
Golden Globes nomination 2022 – CINEMA
Golden Globes 2021 – Best Drama Film
Belfast
Tail – The marks on the heart
Dunes
A winning family – King Richard
The power of the dog
Golden Globes 2021 – Best Comedy or Musical Film
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Golden Globes 2021 – Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Film
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film
Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy – Tail – The marks on the heart
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Catriona Balfe – Belfast
Araiana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Anjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos
Best Foreign Film
Compartment n. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
It was the hand of God (Italy)
A hero (France / Iran)
Madres Paralelas (Spain)
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the last dragon
Best Soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog
Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dunes
Best Original Song
Be Alive (A winning family – King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Orugitas (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy (Belfast) – Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Respect) – Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Golden Globes nomination 2022 – TELEVISION
Best Drama TV Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
Best TV Series Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Murder in Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama TV Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Poses
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama TV Series
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Poses
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGrgeor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown
Best Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su – Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie Macdowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso