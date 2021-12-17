Dog Power Belfast West Side Story

Golden Globes 2022: Netflix dominates with 17 nominations between cinema and TV, it follows Apple TV with 11 nominations. The power of the dog And Belfast (7 nominations) And West Side Story (4 nominations) stand out among the films, Succession (5 nominations), Ted Lasso And The Morning Show (4 nominations) between TV series

More than a year ago the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the association that annually awards the well-known film awards Golden Globes, was accused of racism and lack of social inclusion. The scandal erupted when it was revealed that none of the 86 journalists present on the committee were black. The case was later expanded by some questionable statements from a former HPFA president, Philip Berk, who harshly criticized the activist movement Black Lives Matter comparing his work to that of US criminal Charles Manson. The reactions from the entertainment world were swift and decisive. Tom Cruise, for example, he decided to give back to the association his three statuettes won for Jerry Maguire, Born on July 4th And Magnolia. Due to the scandal, the NBC stated that it will not broadcast the 2022 edition with the hope that the association can change its internal rules for 2023.

Meanwhile the HFPA announced the full list of nominations: Netflix stands out with 17 nominations, including The power of the dog, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! And Don’t Look Up. It follows Apple TV with 11 nominations, including Ted Lasso And The Morning Show with 4 nominations each. The event series of the year Squid Game sees the nominations of its protagonists Lee Jung-jae And Oh Yeong-su.

Among the films the most nominated are The power of the dog And Belfast with 7 nominations, so West Side Story with 4 nominations.

It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino is in the running for best foreign film.

All the nominations follow Golden Globes 2022.

Golden Globes nomination 2022 – CINEMA

Golden Globes 2021 – Best Drama Film

Belfast

Tail – The marks on the heart

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog

Golden Globes 2021 – Best Comedy or Musical Film

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

West Side Story

Golden Globes 2021 – Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film

Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy – Tail – The marks on the heart

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Catriona Balfe – Belfast

Araiana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Anjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos

Best Foreign Film

Compartment n. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

A hero (France / Iran)

Madres Paralelas (Spain)

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the last dragon

Best Soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog

Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas

Hans Zimmer – Dunes

Best Original Song

Be Alive (A winning family – King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Orugitas (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy (Belfast) – Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Respect) – Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Golden Globes nomination 2022 – TELEVISION

Best Drama TV Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best TV Series Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Murder in Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama TV Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Poses

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama TV Series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Poses

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGrgeor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

Best Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su – Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie Macdowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso