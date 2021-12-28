Dog protects abandoned newborn like her puppy (PHOTO)

Newborn survives thanks to the maternal love of a dog who treats her as if she were her own puppy, protects her from the cold

The animals they always manage to amaze us, especially when they show love and protection towards a living being that is not a similar one. The simplicity and genuineness of their gestures make us understand how special they are and how much the human being must learn from them.

A story that is the clear demonstration of this comes fromIndia, where a newborn girl was abandoned by her parents with her umbilical cord still attached. A little dog who had just given birth, heard the wail of the baby girl, and taking her with him, he warmed and protected her like the rest of his puppies.

The maternal and protective instinct of the dog was so deep and sincere, that even when the little girl was discovered and the operators arrived on the spot to pick her up, the four-legged dog did not let them approach, continuing to to protect the one who was by now a puppy of hers for her.

She survives the night thanks to the dog who protects the abandoned baby girl

“The parents threw the baby girl into a pile of grass“Thus begins the Twitter published that accompanies the photos of the abandoned baby girl”when the villagers found the girl in the morning“They add”there wasn’t even a scratch on her“.

TO Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, India, a small creature just born, still with the umbilical cord, she was abandoned to what would have been a sad fate.

Her parents didn’t think it important to put her in a safer place, they just threw her in a field. Here, the true love of a mother allowed the little girl to be able to save herself and survive the cold temperatures of the night.

A little dog who had just given birth heard the baby cry in desperation, so did it taken with it, protected And heated all night together with his other puppies.

In the morning, when some villagers heard the baby crying and understood where they came from, upon arrival of the authorities on the spot, they were all amazed that the child did not even have a scratch on her little body. The dog continued to protect her from those strangers.

The newborn was immediately taken to a doctor for a visit, she will be hospitalized for a while given the few days of life, and then start her journey in a family home and maybe find a family to take care of her and that you love her. A file has also been opened for the complaint against unknown persons for abandonment of minors.

Indignation arises spontaneously. The little girl could have been left in safer places, but no, as if she was worthless she was thrown into a field, luckily for her a better mother took care of her protecting and keeping her safe.

