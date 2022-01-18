Dog rescued six days after the collapse of the house (VIDEO)

The house had collapsed for six days due to a landslide, but no one gave up, so the dog was rescued

It was on January 7th when a landslide made collapse a house from its foundations. Fear and despair that of the family that owns the property. All their certainties were tested. If humans have been rescued, the one that awaited the four legs is different.

Unfortunately one of them didn’t make it, while the other a black Labrador remained trapped inside the house. The family returned every single day to the site of the disaster to try to hear even the smallest and perhaps insignificant noise, all to be able to find their furry dog.

Fortunately, after 6 days and the tireless work of the Fire Brigade, the dog was saved despite the collapse of the house.

On 7 January a landslide ago collapse the foundations of a house a Seattle. Unfortunately, one of the puppies of the family did not make it, but the family did not stop hoping for the safety of their other dog who was trapped in the structure.

Every day they went to the place that once housed their home, to be able to find traces of their furry dog. They had to save him.

After six days the miracle. Called i Fire fighters, they immediately heard noises that presaged that the puppy was still alive. The rescuers on the spot used chainsaws to be able to cut the floor and the walls of the house to be able to arrive in time from the four legs, before another collapse and everything would give again.

In the video that shows the fire brigade leaving the house together with the four-legged during the rescue, you can hear the cries of joy moved by the mother of the family who repeats: “My baby! My baby! “

The veterinarian present on site stated that the conditions of the dog were stable.

The family finally reunited will be able to mourn those who have lost, staying close and making strength with each other.

