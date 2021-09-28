Dog sport mania has broken out, even among celebrities

With the end of summer and with the restart of the various sports disciplines, more and more people cannot do without the company of their 4-legged friend even during training.

The phenomenon that is depopulating internationally is called “Dog Sport”, A trend that allows keep fit in a fun and effective way with your dog: just think that only on Instagram hashtags #dogsport And #agilitydog are protagonists respectively of over 197 thousand And 506 thousand post.

The association bears witness to the growth of this trend American Kennel Club that every year records over one million subscribers to the program from agility dog, a team and affinity sport that includes an obstacle course with jumps, slalom, tunnels, walkways, tilting platforms. A perfect exercise for both of you, as it strengthens the relationship of trust and develops good communication.

This trend is also growing in the Bel Paese: in Italy, in fact, in 2019 the participants in the agility championships according to an internal survey by FISC (Italian Federation of Dog Sports) there were about 800.

Even the celebrities very often they are surprised in jogging gear with their four-legged friends on a leash: the actress Jessica Biel with his boxers and pit bulls, the actor Matthew McConaughey who in her spare time indulges in running sessions on the beaches of Malibu with her dog, top models and influencers Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid with their respective Dobermans and also the actress Amanda Seyfried, often immortalized while training with her Australian Shepherd.

But what are the tricks that owners must use to protect the health of their dogs? Prevention starts with choosing aPower supply healthy and correct and continue outdoors with a muscle warm-up session and a targeted workout that avoid overload and guarantee rest periods. Finally, to reduce the recovery time from injuries, a valid help comes from the latest technologies, such as tecar therapy for animals (Doctor Tecar Plus Vet), the laser with ad hoc wavelengths (iLux Plus Vet) and shock waves (Pulswave Vet).

«More and more people practice sports with their dogs, both professionally and as an amateur, and at the same time the risk of injury increases. To safeguard the health of our four-legged friends, it is essential to start training with a muscle warm-up activity ”, explains Dr. Francesca Bussi, veterinary surgeon and physiatrist of the Italian National Agility Dog from FISC.

«My experience teaches that among the most common injuries we must include the breaking of the crusader and it development of tendon and muscle pathologies in the shoulder and back. To prevent them, as happens for athletes, it is also necessary for dogs to follow a period of rest during the training program, avoiding the overload between the various sports activities, a decrease in enthusiasm and motivation, and vice versa. Furthermore, long periods of sedentary lifestyle should not be alternated with excessive concentrated physical effort. Other recommendations include those of have the dog carry out a preparatory athletic training to the activity that he will have to carry out, with toning, proprioception and hydrotherapy exercises ”, continues Dr. Bussi.

Also nutrition plays an important role in the management of the performance of an athlete dog and in the prevention of trauma. “To reduce recovery times both after training and in case of trauma, a valid help comes from the most recent hi-tech methodologies of Mectronic that stimulate the transfer of energy in biological tissues and activate natural physiological recovery”, concludes the Dr. Bussi.

Among the other sports to do in the company of your dog, the most popular, in addition to Agility, are: the disc dog, a discipline in which the handler throws a fresbee and the dog catches it with his mouth on the fly, the dog dance, a discipline in which the dog performs exercises and figures in time to music following the movements of the owner in a real way dance, the canicross, a cross-country race in which you compete with your four-legged friend, and the dog trekking, a sport that creates a strong connection with your dog and nature through trails of varying difficulty and length.

In the gallery above some of the celebrities who already love to train and keep fit with their four-legged friend.

