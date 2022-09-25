Dog thrown in bag off Florida bridge

A dog is rescued after being thrown in a bag under a central Florida bridge. ORANGE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES

A woman called and reported seeing someone throw a plastic bag under a bridge in a central Florida town from a moving car this week, according to a Facebook post from the Orange County Department of Animal Services in Orlando.

According to an Orange County Police incident report, the witness was walking her dog, and she flagged down a trooper for help.

The concerned resident, looking down from the bridge, told the patrolman that there might be a dog inside the bag.

Shortly after, a rescuer and a county police officer arrived at the scene. It didn’t take them long to discover that inside the blue plastic bag was a dog that had been “disposed of like garbage,” the Facebook post said.

They both went down to the embankment, took out the dog, one pitbull cream-colored, and they took her to safety.

The agent named her Daisy, according to an incident report.

The two-year-old dog was not injured, and after the scare she must have had, she was adopted. The Police Department shared the post of the dog, who appeared to be in excellent condition, with the caption:

“Everything indicates that Daisy has found a home! This makes us happy! ”.

The animal rescue organization concluded the publication saying that although the story had a happy ending, it is not possible to understand why someone would throw a defenseless animal into the water.

“We don’t know how something like this happened,” the agency said. “The place where Daisy was found is very close to the animal shelter. There are hundreds of private organizations that would be willing to adopt a dog. However, there is someone who is capable of committing this act of cruelty.”

Daisy was lucky the woman witnessed the incident, the animal agency said: “If you see something like this, report it. There is no justification for treating an animal in this way.”

Visitors to the post overwhelmingly agreed.

“Honestly, I will never understand how there are people who have such a cold and black soul,” one social media user wrote.

“Some humans have no heart,” wrote another.

“WHAT THE FUCK — IS HAPPENING WITH PEOPLE!” another user hung up.

Another person highly praised the rescue organization.

“I found my dog ​​at an animal shelter. And she is now my angel, the queen of the house. I will never understand how someone could abandon her. She now she has a home.”

Translation of Jorge Posada