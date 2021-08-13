DOGE Attempt to Break Resistance, Target $ 0.30?

The price of Dogecoin was not very volatile and not very responsive compared to its performance at the beginning of the year. Even though it has recovered nearly 77% from its low, one would expect a more noticeable bullish pull to occur sooner or later. Furthermore, the cryptocurrency market has been very bullish over the past week and the DOGE may just be one of the last to go. Much of the previous Dogecoin rally was fueled by the hype and influence of social media, so the use case and stability of a coin that has been driven primarily by hype and culture needs to be questioned.

Over the past 2 months, the cryptocurrency has been trading inside a side phase. Whenever the price hit a support or resistance, the DOGE bounced back to the opposite side. Just in the last few days, the price has undergone one of those turnaround jerks.

Chainalysis announces the inclusion of Dogecoin in its reports

According to an announcement on the Chainalysis website, the leading blockchain intelligence firm has included Dogecoin in its database. It is notified that lately, the coin has become very popular and now represents the fourth largest monthly trading volume in the cryptocurrency market.

However, with a huge surge in popularity, it’s no surprise that cryptocurrency is increasingly being used for criminal activity. In May, scammers gained access to 20 verified Twitter accounts and promoted a giveaway from the “CEO of Tesla”. This scam using the Elon Musk image promised users a tenfold return on any encryption sent to a particular address. The scammers ended up raking in over $ 40,000 in Dogecoin.

“For these reasons, Dogecoin has become the new most requested coin by Chainalysis to cover our customers in both the public and private sectors.“, Explains the company.

Dogecoin analysis and forecasts

On a short-term view, failure to confirm an upper close of the resistance zone (and bearish swing zone) would cause the DOGE price to retest the lows around $ 0.20.

However, the bullish assumptions are for the most part and consequently would lead to a short-term bullish pull and thus reach the target of $ 0.30. With the achievement of the aforementioned objective, a rapid achievement of the supply area in the $ 0.40 / $ 0.44 area should not be underestimated.

