Dogebonk challenges Dogecoin in the meme coin war

DogeBonk officially inaugurated the war of meme coins, claiming to be the first meme-coin to arrive in space.

Dogebonk, the first meme coin in space

He did so by launching a stratospheric weather balloon complete with a camera, screen and Ledger to witness the route, broadcast live on Twitch. Everything was then accompanied from the hashtag #SorryElon which has become a trending topic on Twitter.

Yes, because Elon Musk had announced that next year with the take off of one of his SpaceX shuttles, Dogecoin would be the first meme coin to arrive in space. Apparently was beaten by another meme coin with only two months to live.

The news, picked up by the newspaper Express UK obviously went around the web, although some users questioned the authenticity of the video.

The memecoin war

The fact is that Dogebonk joins the now endless list of meme coins attempting to emulate Dogecoin and its success.

Only Shiba Inu, however, has come to endanger the popularity of Elon Musk’s favorite meme coin, when for a very short it even surpassed it by market capitalization.

Dogebonk itself, despite the success of its space launch, is still far behind in the ranking of the largest capitalized companies. Coinmarketcap places it at the position 542. It reached its ATH on December 7, has since lost 91% and not even space launch has managed to set it new records.

At the moment, in short, the panorama of canine-themed memecoins seems to be firmly dominated by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Another meme that is making its way is Floki Inu, which has been able to exploit the trend that connects cryptocurrencies to sport: is one of the sponsors of Napoli Calcio. But also in terms of market capitalization it is definitely far from Dogecoin: Coinmarketcap places it at position 2827.

2021 is the year of meme coins

In short, it can be said that 2021 was the year of meme coins. The year was inaugurated from the WallStreetBets pump and come on tweet from Elon Musk which increased the price of Dogecoin. It then followed the rise of Shiba Inu. At the same time, many other coins were born whose usefulness is of dubious nature, many of which with the name that recalls Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Floki, and logos depicting dogs.

Meme coins give a certainty: precisely because they are memes, they are also ssubject to strong volatility che does make huge price hikes. For this reason, whoever approaches them must be very careful and keep in mind that strong gains can be followed by sudden and large losses.

If this was the scenario of 2021, one wonders what 2022 has in store. Someone said that meme-coins are destined to die or explode. Others are certain that in the metaverse and in the NFT world they will be able to stay and find their place.

The new year upon us will sanction who is right.