Dogebonk challenges Musk and Dogecoin: first meme coin in Space (more or less)
A few months ago Elon Musk threw the gauntlet and someone picked it up: the number one of SpaceX at the time stated that in early 2022 he would launch the first private satellite fully paid for with cryptocurrencies, to be exact in Dogecoin . The fact has not escaped the developers of another memecoin, the Dogebonk, evidently in search of visibility.
Two days ago, from Dogebonk’s official Twitter account came what could be a cold shower for Musk and his ambitions to be the first to ‘bring into space’ a memecoin: i DOBO have managed to beat cryptocurrency backed by the richest man on the planet, because they are the first memecoins to fund a space venture.
To beat SpaceX in the field, however, you have to fly a little lower, in the literal sense of the term. So if Musk was aiming to launch a satellite to the moon, the DOGE-1, the curators of the Dogebonk project are content to send a meteorological balloon partially financed with the DOBOs into the stratosphere. Found the catch? To grant Dogebonk primacy we must accept a fairly elastic definition of Space.
The stratosphere extends up to 60 km of altitude, by convention the Space begins crossing the Karman line (100km above the sea level). In the video of the streaming the altitude indicator marks a maximum of 69 km, not much to talk about Space, without prejudice to the validity of the initiative in terms of marketing and the provocation launched in Musk: during the streaming a eloquent banner mocking SpaceX founder and Tesla: sorry Elon, Dogebonk is the first memecoin in Space:
Dogebonk defines itself as a project carried out by the user community, it is based on the Binance Smart Chain Network and has a native currency, the DOBO. The “space mission” took place on December 15, but was only advertised two days ago. Examining the Coinbase graph on the trend in the value of the DOBO, it seems that the marketing objectives have been achieved: on December 20 there was an increase of about 50%.
At this point, Musk’s response is awaited, which, barring second thoughts, should send the DOGE-1 to the moon in the early months of next year.