Dogebonk challenges Musk and Dogecoin: first meme coin in Space (more or less)

A few months ago Elon Musk threw the gauntlet and someone picked it up: the number one of SpaceX at the time stated that in early 2022 he would launch the first private satellite fully paid for with cryptocurrencies, to be exact in Dogecoin . The fact has not escaped the developers of another memecoin, the Dogebonk, evidently in search of visibility.

Two days ago, from Dogebonk’s official Twitter account came what could be a cold shower for Musk and his ambitions to be the first to ‘bring into space’ a memecoin: i DOBO have managed to beat cryptocurrency backed by the richest man on the planet, because they are the first memecoins to fund a space venture.

To beat SpaceX in the field, however, you have to fly a little lower, in the literal sense of the term. So if Musk was aiming to launch a satellite to the moon, the DOGE-1, the curators of the Dogebonk project are content to send a meteorological balloon partially financed with the DOBOs into the stratosphere. Found the catch? To grant Dogebonk primacy we must accept a fairly elastic definition of Space.