Dogecoin, + 17% as the main cryptocurrencies rise

Sunday evening Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged to become the fastest growing digital currency, with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbing 1.46% to $ 2.04 trillion.

What happened

At the time of publication, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency had jumped 17.44% to $ 0.34; in the last seven days DOGE has gained 47.66%.

DOGE grew by 13.54% compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 13.12% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

In the last 24 hours, the main cryptocurrency in the world has registered + 1.48% at 47,670.96 dollars; in the last seven days BTC has had a 10.56% increase.

ETH, the second largest coin in the world by market capitalization, has risen 1.93% to $ 3,323.65 in the past 24 hours and has recorded + 13.27% in the last seven days.

ADA, which surged 54.58% in the past seven days, was down 1.22% daily to $ 2.18 at the time of publication.

The cryptocurrency created by Charles Hoskinson lost 3.76% against BTC and 4.11% against ETH.

Sunday evening Revain (CRYPTO: REV) was the largest cryptocurrency, with a weekly gain of 77.58% and a + 8.35% daily to $ 0.0118.

The token of a project focused on blockchain-based reviews earned 21.14% more than BTC and 20.7% on ETH.

In addition to DOGE, other coins in the main increase in the 24 hours include Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), up 23.03% to $ 54.69, and Land (CRYPTO: LUNA), which at the time of publication was earning 16.13% reaching $ 20.13.

Because it is important

Over the weekend youtuber Matt Wallace highlighted the internationalization of the DOGE rally and the shift in movements to Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange.

“This time around we see Binance playing a bigger role, and this is one of the leading exchanges in the world. Not [è] so popular in the US, which means we will most likely now see markets in Asia and Europe starting to really move to accumulate more Doge, which I think will lead to the next big step forward, ”Wallace said.

Wallace predicted that the meme coin will hit the $ 1 price point.

As for Bitcoin, Matt Blom, head of digital asset firm Eqonex, said last week that the $ 50,000 price level could be hard to break due to profit taking.

As the coin moves towards the 50K level – “people will sell some coins, no matter how much a HODLer you are,” Blom said, as reported by CoinDesk.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s Alonzo update that will usher in smart contracts will be launched on September 12, as stated by Nigel Hemsley, delivery manager of the cryptocurrency project.

Yuri Mazur, head of data analytics at the CEX.IO trading platform, said, “Cardano’s highly anticipated Alonzo update is also a good reason for investors to hoard on the coin,” CoinDesk reported.