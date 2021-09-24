Dogecoin, adoption is growing faster than ever

Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) adoption rate is growing at a much faster rate than ever, despite the recent drop in prices.

What happened

Now Dogecoins can be spent at 1,704 merchants, according to CryptWerk data; this is an increase of 41.3% compared to 1,206 merchants at the end of January and 61.63% compared to January 2020, when the coin was accepted by only 640 merchants.

RedSwan, a commercial real estate tokenization firm, on Wednesday announced that two digital real estate deals on its marketplace, totaling $ 384 million, will include Dogecoin as a payment option.

The announcement comes after the Dallas Mavericks’ in March Mark Cuban they started accepting payments in Dogecoin; this week the CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Adam Aron conducted a survey asking whether the cinema chain should adopt Dogecoin as a payment alternative.

Loading... Advertisements

Until now, the company has excluded Dogecoin from the cryptocurrency payment options it plans to start adopting later this year.

In May, the tech tycoon and CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk conducted a similar survey, asking if people would like to have payment alternatives in Dogecoin for purchasing one of the company’s luxury electric cars.

While followers appear to have enthusiastically answered “yes”, no announcement has yet emerged from Tesla regarding the adoption of Dogecoin.

Price movement

In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has had a 4.33% increase to $ 0.22.