Dogecoin Also Attempts a Rise That Could Trigger the Recovery

Although to a more limited extent than the other major cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin also recovered in the second half of this week, approaching a critical resistance, which could lead to new rises.
Most cryptocurrencies show double-digit rises, while Dogecoin today at 11:56 am shows a rise of + 6.49% to $ 0.1493. DOGE is now in eleventh place by market capitalization in the crypto world, after Polkadot and before Avalanche, both in clearer recovery (approximately + 15% weekly).
The bullish scenario of Dogecoin (DOGE) for the next few weeks
Staying in the short term, after the long stagnation of the Dogecoin price below the $ 0.15 level, the overcoming of this now imminent resistance could reward the numerous holders of the project with the start of a sharper recovery.
Precisely, the breakout of the resistance at $ 0.15 could reverse the downtrend of the past few weeks and drive Dogecoin back to the resistance of $ 0.1846, which coincides with the monthly highs.
An ambitious bullish breakout could even drive Dogecoin back to the next resistance of $ 0.20 (which coincides with the 100-day simple average), and then target the other resistances of October / November 2021, which separate the price of the cryptocurrency from the medium-term target of $ 0.25.
The bearish scenario
As for the bearish scenario, it is sufficient to highlight that failure to break out of the resistance at $ 0.15 will again push Dogecoin away from its recovery target, returning the cryptocurrency towards the support of $ 0.13.
The retracement trap may appear in the $ 0.15, $ 0.18 and $ 0.20 area due to the expected high sales volumes.
An even more severe scenario than the one shown last week would arise from a rebound below the support of $ 0.13 to new relative lows.
