Dogecoin Also Attempts a Rise That Could Trigger the Recovery

The bullish scenario of Dogecoin (DOGE) for the next few weeks

Staying in the short term, after the long stagnation of the Dogecoin price below the $ 0.15 level, the overcoming of this now imminent resistance could reward the numerous holders of the project with the start of a sharper recovery.

Precisely, the breakout of the resistance at $ 0.15 could reverse the downtrend of the past few weeks and drive Dogecoin back to the resistance of $ 0.1846, which coincides with the monthly highs.

An ambitious bullish breakout could even drive Dogecoin back to the next resistance of $ 0.20 (which coincides with the 100-day simple average), and then target the other resistances of October / November 2021, which separate the price of the cryptocurrency from the medium-term target of $ 0.25.