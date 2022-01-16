Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) opened the 2021 trading year at $ 0.0047 and closed it at $ 0.1703, for a yield of 3,601%. Dogecoin was one of the hottest stories of 2021, not only due to the cryptocurrency’s surge in price, the increase in its usefulness and the software update that lowered the cost of its commissions, but also due to the huge amount of retail traders who have been fascinated by the coin.

Dogecoin’s rise in popularity can also be attributed to its greater presence in popular culture, which is partly aided by the predilection shown by the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk for this cryptocurrency compared to others.

Notably, Musk made an appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on May 8, although the hype around Dogecoin prior to his performance far outstripped any promotion Musk made to cryptocurrency during the program, having only mentioned Dogecoin. briefly.

The day after Musk appeared, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency plummeted by more than 30%.

While Dogecoin turned out to be one of the most popular cryptocurrencies of 2021 (and looks set to continue this year as well), last year there were a number of other lesser-known cryptocurrencies that offered strong returns.

Here’s a look at five other cryptocurrencies that performed well in 2021

Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT)

January 1, 2021: $ 9.26 – December 31, 2021: $ 26.65 (annual return: 187.77%)

Polkadot is a proof-of-stake crypto offering interoperability between other blockchains; To connect cryptocurrencies across blockchains, Polkadot uses four systems: relay chain, parachain, parathread and bridge. Similar to Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot also allows users to create their own blockchain.

While developers operating on Ethereum have to manage their own security, on Polkadot developers can take advantage of the security already built into the system.

Monero (CRYPTO: XMR)

January 1, 2021: $ 156.53 – December 31, 2021: $ 228.48 (annual return: 45.97%)

Monero is a crypto that allows users to be their own bank and to make completely untraceable purchases; the community-based project is entirely financed by donations and aims to guarantee users anonymity with their banking activities. Compared to Bitcoin, which is transparent and whose transactions can be tracked, Monero uses an encryption technique called a “ring signature” to protect the transaction details and identities of its customers.

Monero has a simple system that allows users to buy Monero coins and then spend them; the list of merchants who accept payments in Monero currently consists of less than 200 stores.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA)

January 1, 2021: $ 0.169 – December 31, 2021: $ 1.30 (annual return: 674.44%)

Co-founded by Charles Hoskinson (one of the original developers of Ethereum), Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform; in its early stages some called it “the Ethereum killer,” as it was believed that it would eventually eliminate its biggest rival.

Like Ethereum, Cardano also aims to provide its customers with decentralized financial products, but the platform was created specifically with security in mind: instead of the smart contracts used by Ethereum, Cardano uses a “native” token logic connected directly to the Cardano ledger .

Energy Web (CRYPTO: EWT)

January 1, 2021: $ 6.18 – December 31, 2021: $ 8.29 (annual return: 33.99%)

The Energy Web token was launched by the non-profit organization Energy Web Foundation. The token is part of the Energy Web Chain, which supports customer-centric, low-carbon ideas for generating electricity. According to its website, “EW has also grown the world’s largest ecosystem in the energy sector – including utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers and others – which focuses on decentralized and open digital technologies. source “.

Through its digital interface, Energy Web has acquired customers in over a dozen countries, including the United States, Japan and Germany.

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO: OCEAN)

January 1, 2021: $ 0.327 – December 31, 2021: $ 0.765 (annual return: 133.55%)

Ocean is a blockchain-based ecosystem that focuses on data; in particular, it allows companies to tokenize and sell their data on the Ocean market. According to its website, “Ocean makes it simple to publish data services (distribute and mint ERC20 data tokens) and consume data services (spend data tokens)”.

Users can also create their own apps and take advantage of Ocean Protocol’s blockchain security.