Dogecoin and Shiba directly in the top 10

The 2021 was the confirmation of cryptocurrencies. With the Bitcoin that he touched the 70 thousand dollars. And many other cryptocurrencies have followed suit, albeit always at a safe distance. eToro was once again among the brokers involved in this financial market revolution.

Ethereum, for example, consolidated its position as queen of the altcoins thanks to the central role it is playing in DeFi, especially thanks to smart contracts and ERC-20 technology.

It was also the year of token memes. The great awakening of Dogecoin, blown by the tweets of Elon Musk. Created in 2013 but back in vogue from the end of 2020. And then the other meme tokens born in its wake, like Shiba Inu. Which was an instant hit.

Cryptocurrencies: what happened on the eToro broker

Retail investors have reaffirmed their confidence in bitcoin after a 2021 spectacular, reveal the new data from eToro.

EToro’s 2021 cryptocurrency ranking shows what bitcoin has seen an increase of 223% dand the number of open positions on the platform year after year. Bitcoin is the most open cryptoasset by eToro users, followed by Cardano, Ether and Dogecoin.

Among the smaller coins, TRON got the best results with an increase of 661% year on year in the number of open positions, while IOTA increased by 514% and Stellar by 468%.

Dogecoin and Shiba, despite being “new”On the eToro platform, they both entered the top 10 of the most open cryptocurrencies by conquering respectively 4th and 7th place.

eToro: immediate success for Dogecoin and Shiba

Simon Peters, market analyst of eToro’s cryptocurrencies, commented on the success of the two meme tokens:

2021 was an important year for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin and ether reaching all-time highs on more than one occasion. From El Salvador adopting it as legal tender, to the arrival of ETFs and institutional adoption, bitcoin is now firmly rooted in the investment universe

META is also good

In addition to the top 10, investors on the eToro platform have started buying new cryptoassets with the arrival of the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom. Token like Decentraland (MANA), Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK) they started the year as new tokens on the platform, but they all ended up in the top 20 most open positions.

MANA has seen its position grow in the last quarter of the year, becoming the 13th cryptoasset more open. The growth of cryptocurrency testifies to the increased awareness of the technological importance of metaverse, especially with the recent rebranding of Facebook in Meta.

