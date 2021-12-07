Dogecoin and Shiba Inu among the best cryptocurrencies? Yes, but beware of the risks

In the final part of 2021, the appeal of the two most important canine cryptocurrencies grows: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

The admirers of cryptocurrencies they expected a different end of the year for crypto-assets and instead, the recent strong trading of Bitcoin & C., have brought everyone back down to earth. Yet, in a very uncertain context, there are cryptocurrencies that are not looking bad at all. Let’s talk about Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two most important canine crypto-assets (at least until today).

But back to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. According to Andy Hecht, the two canine assets can be considered among the best in the crypto-universe. In the beginning, the analyst said, there was Dogecoin, the first canine cryptocurrency which, subsequently, reproduced itself by generating what the expert defined as a litter of other cryptocurrencies always halfway between the serious and the joke.

The success of Dogecoin it’s partly attributable to Tesla’s eccentric boss Elon Musk. The controversial manager immediately embraced the Doge’s cause by promoting him to his Tweet. Madness in madness, the value of Dogecoin (i.e. a meme because we are talking about this concretely) has risen more and more thanks to the sponsored by Elon Musk.

We must never forget that Musk has always pushed the Dogecoin developers to come up with continuous updates. Tesla’s boss, on several occasions, also asked miners to update their software to the latest version. Elon Musk’s euphoria went as far as an affirmation that went down in history: Dogecoin has the characteristics to “beat Bitcoin low“.

According to Tesla’s patron, necessary conditions for Doge to exceed the BTC they are the lowering of tariffs and the acceleration of transition times.

Shiba Inu was also the focus of strong promotion from Elon Musk. In September, Shiba was born again giving birth to Floki. The scheme already developed in the past has been repeated again and therefore a new new promotion also for the latest arrival and consequent strong visibility.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu among the best cryptocurrencies?

So far we have more or less joked but now it’s time to understand if really, as Andy Hecht says, Doge and Shiba can really be considered among the most interesting cryptocurrencies for the future (by the way, take a look at our prediction post on the best cryptocurrencies 2022).

So let’s talk about numbers. Among over 15 thousand tokens currently on the market, Dogecoin ranks eleventh by market cap. With a price tag of approximately $ 0.16, the Doge’s market capitalization reaches $ 21.56 billion. It is these numbers that allow Dogecoin to enter the list of the most promising cryptocurrencies in its own right.

Shiba Inu is no exception. Shib is priced at $ 0.000034 with a market cap of over $ 18.52 billion. In the classic of the most important crypto-assets we are in thirteenth place, one step away from Dogecoin.

In conclusion: DOGE and SHIB are the only canine tokens that are placed in the top of the cryptocurrency ranking. Next to them there are another 100 canine crypto-assets which, however, are lost in the tide of tokens present. One thing is certain: the market capitalization of Dogecoin added to that of Shiba Inu reaches around 40 billion dollars.

If you look at the prices just a year ago, the returns on investment have been enormous. But beware of the risks that are the structural ones of cryptocurrencies and specific to canine crypto-assets. In other words, the land is mined.

