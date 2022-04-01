Dogecoin beats up Shiba Inu… DOGE vs SHIB Sell your Solana, changes are coming! SUN

Zach 11 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 74 Views

photo freepik.com

This Thursday morning, March 31, 2021, the last day of the month, we are interested in the latest trend reversals. Have you seen the change that Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have hit? This morning Dogecoin is the one that sweeps the bull market, Shiba, increasingly forgotten, has a hard time returning to resume increases of the same intensity as before.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Analysis of the Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu makes clear to us his return to the upward trend, something that we expected to happen so quickly. Although at the moment we have paid 0.00002773 dollars for each unit of Shiba, we must bear in mind that a day ago its prices were 0.75% lower, last week being 11.85% lower. The market capitalization of the last 24 hours is close to $15,222,985,413, while the market volume is around $1,552,385,478

Dogecoin beats up Shiba Inu... DOGE vs SHIB Sell your Solana, changes are coming! SUN - 1

Dogecoin beats up Shiba Inu... DOGE vs SHIB Sell your Solana, changes are coming! SUN - 2

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Analysis of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE DOGEUSD

Dogecoin is presented to us this morning with a market capitalization of about $19,425,277,266 and a market volume of $848,067,126.

Dogecoin beats up Shiba Inu... DOGE vs SHIB Sell your Solana, changes are coming! SUN - 3

Dogecoin has managed to shoot up its values ​​by 2.15% in a space of 24 hours and 8.36% in the time of a week. Right now, as a result, Dogecoin quotes are about $0.147.

Dogecoin beats up Shiba Inu... DOGE vs SHIB Sell your Solana, changes are coming! SUN - 4

Real-time chart of Dogecoin DOGE DOGEUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Analysis of the cryptocurrency Solana SOL SOLUSD

Solana’s value this morning is around $123.07; It is the value that we find as a result of the increases of 9.94% in what is being a day and the increases of 27.18% in the last week.

Dogecoin beats up Shiba Inu... DOGE vs SHIB Sell your Solana, changes are coming! SUN - 5

What about your data like capitalization or volume? They are the sums that we know today as about 39,965,971,705 and 3,826,805,964 dollars, respectively.

Dogecoin beats up Shiba Inu... DOGE vs SHIB Sell your Solana, changes are coming! SUN - 6

Real-time chart of Solana SOL SOLUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Colombia: Starting today, April 1, transactions with cryptocurrencies greater than USD $150 must be reported to the UIAF

By Angel Di Matteo @shadowargel The controversial measure announced by the UIAF contemplated through resolution …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved