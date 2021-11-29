Dogecoin becomes the most sought-after cryptocurrency ever – PutSolarOn

Although there is still a little more than a month to go until the end of the year, it can certainly be confirmed, in the field of cryptocurrencies, that Dogecoin be the protagonist.

This year there has been a lot of talk about cryptocurrencies, but what no one would have imagined at the beginning of the year is that Dogecoin could have stolen some of the prominence from Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This according to reports from the Business Insider information portal, where they reveal that Dogecoin took the gold medal in terms of Google searches in the United States, leaving Bitcoin and Ethereum in second and third place respectively.

Not bad for one cryptocurrency which was born as a meme and is, in fact, based on a very popular meme. Something that should make us ask a series of questions anyway.

Everything becomes even stranger and more questioning the whole world of cryptocurrencies, if you do a little history on Dogecoin remembering that, in May, its value soared, making it outstrip giants like Twitter, AMD, and other large companies.

photo @ Wikimedia

But why did this happen? For a couple of tweets from Elon Musk, some say, but the beauty is that they weren’t tweets in which he abundantly explained the values ​​of Dogecoin or something like that, no. Rather, it was simply an explanation of how the cryptocurrency symbol, i.e. a meme, had appeared.

This wasn’t the only example of the influence a single billionaire businessman can have on cryptocurrencies. As with Dogecoin, Musk’s influence on Bitcoin this year has been more than marked.

It started early in the year when Tesla started accepting bitcoin payments, causing its price to go huge, continued when shortly thereafter it announced it would stop doing so, causing a huge drop, and it still had a third. round, when he said he could start over, which once again had a positive influence on his price.

So, something that made it clear what happened with both Dogecoin and Bitcoin this year is how hugely influential cryptocurrencies are today.

A simple move by a company can completely destabilize the market in days, or even hours. And this is a problem for those looking for a stable and reliable investment, something that in the short and medium term can play a lot against the future of cryptocurrencies.

As many argue, it is not that cryptocurrencies cannot have a future, but it is not currently sure that in a few years we will buy and sell with Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin.

However, the lack of regulation, which has already become evident that it does not convince financial and political institutions at all, continues to fuel all of this.