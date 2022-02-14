Dogecoin better than Bitcoin in 2022? E. Musk explains why!

THE Dogecoin i Bitcoin.

From a unit price point of view, Dogecoins are nowhere near comparable to Bitcoin as a market capitalization, where according to the prices of February 14: 1 DOGE = $ 0.15; 1 BTC = $ 42,000.

However, Dogecoins have had a incredible increase and higher in percentage than Bitcoins, this thanks to the support of some famous people, who have given a boost to the price. First among all Elon MuskCEO of Tesla, who has repeatedly declared that Dogecoins according to him are better than Bitcoin and indeed are “the best cryptocurrency in the world”.

From a technological and infrastructure point of view, as well as from a sustainability point of view, i Dogecoin they are absolutely not the best around and neither are the Bitcoin in truth, but already the project Ethereum for example, it demonstrates a greater commitment to solving the problem related to energy consumption, with the migration from the Blockchain PoW (Proof-to-Work) protocol to the PoS (Proof-to-Stake) protocol.

However, if we talk about investing, precisely the low price per unit of Dogecoin and the growing support of famous companies make it one good investment 2022. Since cryptocurrency, even if it does not represent something technologically special, is now accepted not only by Tesla, but from other online stores for payments. Furthermore, the low price per hour of the individual tokens allows you to accumulate a noteworthy number even with a small capital. Otherwise i Bitcoin they are now at a different level of investment, equal to gold and precious metals for the enormous value of 1 BTC, which by now most can only be purchased in fractions.

But let’s see what lies behind the Elon Musk’s support for Dogecoin and what motivates him.

Elon Musk chooses Dogecoins for payments on Tesla’s online store. Why not Bitcoins?

Last year Elon MuskCEO of Tesla, he said the company owns several cryptocurrency investments including Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two most famous digital currencies ever and with the largest market capitalization.

Still, Musk himself has never hidden that he also owns Dogecoin and indeed to clearly prefer these to any other existing cryptocurrency.

At first this sympathy, mostly expressed through tweet, it had been interpreted as a game Musk is not new to, which is to interfere with the markets with his claims, in this case by spiking the price of Dogecoins.

But in the last period Musk has gone further and support for Dogecoins has become something concrete when Tesla has decided to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment on the online store, not to buy cars, but accessories and merchandising.

In 2022 Elon Musk’s definitive and serious explanation as to why according to him also arrives Dogecoins are better than Bitcoinsdate to Time who named him Man of the Year 2021.

According to Musk, Bitcoin is not a worthy substitute for fiat currencies, ie euro, dollar and other legal tender currencies, this is because the volume of transactions in BTC it is low, while the cost of the same is very high. They are therefore a worthy store of value, like gold, but not a substitute for the dollar for trade.

In this sense, according to him i Dogecoin they are best suited as a substitute for traditional currency and as a “people’s currency”.

In fact, we might object to Musk that there are hundreds of them on the market cryptocurrencies better than both Dogecoin and Bitcoin in this sense it is even more sustainable.

The YouTube video of Final Stand offers a detailed summary of Elon Musk’s position regarding Dogecoins:

The complex relationship of Elon Musk and Tesla with the most famous cryptocurrency in the world: Bitcoins!

The report of Elon Musk and his company Tesla with i Bitcoin it is particular and complex.

In February 2021 Tesla announced the purchase of Bitcoin for the value of 1.5 billion dollars, which had caused the price to rise per unit of the currency itself.

In February of this year, the same company revealed the measures of the overall investment in Bitcoin and altcoins which up to the end of 2021 amounted to almost 2 billion euros. But obviously the collapse of the BTC price reduced the investment.

In any case, Musk had also announced the intentions of last February Tesla to begin to accept payments in Bitcoin. But this never materialized because Musk pulled back shortly after, citing the motivation little sustainability of Bitcoins, that pollute a lot for transactions and mining. While announcing in the same venue that Tesla would not have sold the BTC owned anyway, but reserved the right to adopt Bitcoin as a form of payment in the future when the currency would become sustainable from an environmental point of view.

In this regard, Musk stated that Tesla was still evaluating some alternatives to payments in Bitcoin, that is, with cryptocurrencies that polluted less and here the Dogecoins came out of the hat. Dogecoins are in fact currently a form of payment accepted by Tesla on the online store.

In fact, the comparison of the sustainability between Bitcoin and Dogecoin it doesn’t hold up much, especially when you consider the whole crypto landscape, where there are much more advanced currencies from the standpoint of sustainability and technology than both.

Perhaps we should simply accept that Musk, who also knows the developers of cryptocurrency well, likes Dogecoins precisely because they were born for fun!

Which companies besides Tesla accept Dogecoin payments?

But if Elon Musk and Tesla gave the decisive push, also given the fame and influence of the character, in reality more than one company has chosen to follow suit and accept the Dogecoin as a form of payment, below are some of them:

Dallas Mavericks: The NBA team, which has already been accepting Bitcoin payments for two years, has announced that the Dogecoins can be used to purchase both team merchandise and tickets for the games themselves. The announcement was made by the owner of the basketball team, Mark Cuban, with a tweet published last March 6.

The NBA team, which has already been accepting Bitcoin payments for two years, has announced that the Dogecoins can be used to purchase both team merchandise and tickets for the games themselves. The announcement was made by the owner of the basketball team, Mark Cuban, with a tweet published last March 6. Kessler Collection: is a company that owns luxury resorts and hotels in the US and has been accepting payments in cryptocurrency, including Dogecoin, since March 2021.

is a company that owns luxury resorts and hotels in the US and has been accepting payments in cryptocurrency, including Dogecoin, since March 2021. AirBaltic: is an airline based in Latvia that has been accepting payments in Bitcoin since 2014 and now also accepts payments with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies through BitPay. When you buy your ticket, cryptocurrencies are automatically exchanged for euros according to the current exchange rate.

is an airline based in Latvia that has been accepting payments in Bitcoin since 2014 and now also accepts payments with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies through BitPay. When you buy your ticket, cryptocurrencies are automatically exchanged for euros according to the current exchange rate. Burger Bear: UK fast food chain and the first in the UK to accept cryptocurrency payments, including Dogecoins.

In any case, a list of how many accept payments in Dogecoin is provided on the official website of the digital currency.

A few assessments on Dogecoin and Bitcoin as a 2022 investment

In conclusion, whether or not they are a cutting-edge project i Dogecoin they enjoy a major boost that comes from a number of well-known investors, including Tesla and Musk they are certainly the pinnacle, but among which there are also NBA teams. And these too are factors to consider in the overall evaluation of a cryptocurrency as an investment.

This support that Tesla continues to show towards Dogecoins makes them a good potential investment for 2022, even given the low price per unit of 1 Doge, which is worth about 0.15 cents dollarand even if the cryptocurrency doesn’t seem like a project destined to supplant BTC in the long term.

Put simply, by purchasing a number of tokens one can hope for an next price explosion in 2022, like the one that occurred last year, when Dogecoins rose more than 1,000% from February to May 2021, starting from the price of $ 0.01 per unit and in less than six months reaching an all-time high of 0.53 dollars per unit. Currently the price fluctuates around $ 0.15 per token, given that Dogecoins, like all cryptocurrencies, have suffered from the recent collapse of digital currencies on the markets, which is partly responsible for the Fed, ie the US central bank.

Otherwise, now a Bitcoin it is worth so much, more than $ 40,000 per unit, that fractions can be purchased and even if there were a price explosion to $ 200,000,000 in 2022, as some predict, the gain would be marginal if not investing enormous capital. Coins like i Dogecoin on the other hand, in the short term, with the right push, they can explode in price also a + 1000% compared to the present value.