Dogecoin breaking corduroy…! What has Robinhood done to all the Doge?

photo freepik.com

Despite the discount of the last few weeks, Dogecoin is still among the largest cryptocurrencies and remains the most important memecoin. According to some data, everything started on the Robinhood platform; the popular app stores up to $6 billion worth of Dogecoin for its customers.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Dogecoin has been left in the shadows in recent weeks due to a sharp sell-off that dropped quotes to 11 cents in mid-March. However, Dogecoin recovered towards 15 cents in the second half of the month and is currently trading at 14.5 cents.

Dogecoin pulls back to $0.1463, capping the market cap at $19,450,213,977, with market volume at $1,167,963,643.

We have been able to observe both increases and decreases… The increases are what we see in the last week in up to 18.39%. Meanwhile, we have been able to see falls of 2.54% in what we are seeing in the last 24 hours.

Real-time chart of Dogecoin DOGE DOGEUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Despite an 80% discount from the all-time highs of May 2021, Dogecoin trading remains a popular way to invest on mobile trading platforms. Consequently, Robinhood still has a good amount of Dogecoin.