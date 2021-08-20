Dogecoin, commission reduction postponed

A scheduled update of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which included reducing transaction fees on cryptocurrency, will suffer some delay, according to the co-creator of the meme coin. Billy Markus.

What happened

Markus, who uses the username on Twitter Shibetoshi Nakamoto, stated that the update will not be adopted immediately, but will most likely arrive before the Robinhood Market Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD).

Markus replied to a tweet from Mitchi Lumin, lead developer of Dogecoin, who said the developers are looking to add another fee rounding solution.

Lower fees for sending $ DOGE status – adoption will take its time also, so it won’t all happen right away, but it’s coming sooner than Robinhood wallets most likely https://t.co/VFUT3yW0z4 – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) August 11, 2021

Because it is important

The proposal to reduce transaction fees on Dogecoin was announced in June by the developer of DOGE Ross Nicoll and has gained the support of both the CEO’s Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk that of Markus.

The proposal aims to make it easier for users to transact in Dogecoin after “historically high exchange rates against both the US dollar and against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ”have altered the dynamics.

The plan provides for the revision of the default commission rate to 0.01 DOGE; at the time of publication, the average transaction fee is 2.35 DOGE or ($ 0.612), according to BitInfoCharts.

Dogecoin’s year-to-date yield stands at an extraordinary 4,443.7%; the meme coin, however, is down 64.9% from its all-time high of $ 0.7376 reached in May and is now the seventh largest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Lower transaction fees would allow for greater adoption of the Shiba Inu-themed coin by cryptocurrency users and help keep the network competitive against other digital currencies such as Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Bitcoin.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 0.9% daily to $ 0.2578.

Photo by Marco Verch on Flickr