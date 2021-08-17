News

Dogecoin creator sells his ’10 commandments’ as NFT

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Billy Markus, co-creator of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), will sell his ’10 commandments’ as a non-fungible token (NFT) to the meme coin community he wrote back in 2014.

What happened

Markus, who on Twitter uses the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto, he said he will sell digital images of the original Reddit post he wrote for the Dogecoin community in January 2014 as an NFT on Rarible, an NFT token marketplace.

Markus will sell 420 copies of the ‘Ten Commandments’, of which 416 were available at the time of publication; editions are priced starting from 0.069 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which is nearly $ 220 at the time of publication, when ETH was trading at $ 3,184.78.

Non-fungible tokens are minted on the Ethereum blockchain, as Dogecoin has no NFT capability.

The Dogecoin co-creator noted that unclaimed doodles in the ‘Crappy Dogecoin Doodle’ series are burned before a new drop is introduced every Monday.

Because it is important

NFTs, or blockchain-based tokenization of collectibles or works of art, allow users to own digital assets such as retail real estate, artwork, digital sneakers and video moments; it is a single and indivisible digital asset.

Markus began publishing NFT’s weekly series titled ‘Crappy Dogecoin Doodles’ in June; the ’10 commandments’ is the tenth in the series.

In May, Markus’ NFT entitled ‘Capped Doge’ sold for $ 70,000; Markus also sold other pieces titled ‘Dogecoin Alpha’ and ‘Doughge’.

Doge, the classic meme behind Dogecoin, sold for around $ 4 million at an auction in June, making it the most expensive meme sold as a non-fungible token so far.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was in the daily red 3.1% to $ 0.3271 and Ethereum lost 3.5% to $ 3,184.78.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

610
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
542
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
450
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
411
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
406
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
373
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
365
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
346
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
346
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
323
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top