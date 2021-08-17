Dogecoin creator sells his ’10 commandments’ as NFT

Billy Markus, co-creator of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), will sell his ’10 commandments’ as a non-fungible token (NFT) to the meme coin community he wrote back in 2014.

What happened

Markus, who on Twitter uses the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto, he said he will sell digital images of the original Reddit post he wrote for the Dogecoin community in January 2014 as an NFT on Rarible, an NFT token marketplace.

# 10 NFT Doodle drop! Link: https://t.co/oW5A7NfMRL This week, I dramatized a Reddit post I made Jan 2014 about my vision for $ DOGE. Met with mixed reaction – some wanted focus on the speculation, and I wanted more focus on learning, growing, and fun. $ DOGE has 1000x’d since. pic.twitter.com/EOym6uUrRN – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) August 16, 2021

Markus will sell 420 copies of the ‘Ten Commandments’, of which 416 were available at the time of publication; editions are priced starting from 0.069 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which is nearly $ 220 at the time of publication, when ETH was trading at $ 3,184.78.

Non-fungible tokens are minted on the Ethereum blockchain, as Dogecoin has no NFT capability.

The Dogecoin co-creator noted that unclaimed doodles in the ‘Crappy Dogecoin Doodle’ series are burned before a new drop is introduced every Monday.

Because it is important

NFTs, or blockchain-based tokenization of collectibles or works of art, allow users to own digital assets such as retail real estate, artwork, digital sneakers and video moments; it is a single and indivisible digital asset.

Markus began publishing NFT’s weekly series titled ‘Crappy Dogecoin Doodles’ in June; the ’10 commandments’ is the tenth in the series.

In May, Markus’ NFT entitled ‘Capped Doge’ sold for $ 70,000; Markus also sold other pieces titled ‘Dogecoin Alpha’ and ‘Doughge’.

Doge, the classic meme behind Dogecoin, sold for around $ 4 million at an auction in June, making it the most expensive meme sold as a non-fungible token so far.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was in the daily red 3.1% to $ 0.3271 and Ethereum lost 3.5% to $ 3,184.78.