Dogecoin: crypto donations to help animals

PAWS Chicago launched “Dogenations”, a campaign of crypto donations to help animals, starring the crypto of dogs par excellence: Dogecoin (DOGE).

The “Dogenations” campaign

The largest ‘No Kill’ animal shelter reportedly partnered with the creative agency Leo Burnett to activate the campaign nicknamed “Dogenations”.

In fact, it was Leo Burnett’s idea to use the Dogecoin meme crypto, which sees a Japanese Shiba Inu as its testimonial, to attract crypto users to its purpose.

PAWS Chicago’s mission is to introduce the new state-of-the-art homeless animal hospital soon, PAWS Chicago Medical Center.

The new premier medical center will allow PAWS Chicago to support the looking after over 28,000 animals every year, providing care for cats and dogs locally and from 13 high-mortality states where pets are most at risk of euthanasia. Each donation supports this life-saving work and promotes the organization’s mission.

About that, Susanna Homan, chief executive officer of PAWS Chicago, said:

“We are a forward-thinking, solutions-based organization, which is why we are eager to connect with the growing cryptocurrency community, which can help support the future of animal welfare in Chicago and save animal lives.”

Dogecoin to save animals with crypto donations

This is the first time PAWS Chicago has accepted crypto donations. Beyond DOGE, accepted cryptocurrencies should also include Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and other tokens.

The Leo Burnett agency is already famous in the field for its ability to capitalize on meme culture, such as that of the “laser eyes” meme, with an ad that targeted a tech-savvy demographic of potential donors.

The current idea therefore provides one advertising campaign of digital billboards with a dog shooting laser from the eyes and the QR code visible on the advertisements.

And here’s why Dogecoin’s choice for this campaign. About that, Ben Doessel, Associate Creative Director of Leo Burnett said:

“The rise of Dogecoin is further proof that people love dogs. Our team paired this trending meme with PAWS Chicago, which has been a driving force in animal welfare for decades, to give dog lovers a new way to make a real impact. “

Everyone wants Dogecoin (DOGE)

Beyond the current animal rescue campaign in Chicago, Dogecoin continues to garner acclaim with active fans participating for its spread, so that DOGE remains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

And in fact, recently, a petition from supporters of the crypto of the memes he wants has returned live collect 2,500 signatures to ask Walmart to adopt DOGE as a means of payment in its points of sale.

At the time of writing this article, the signatures have reached 2,250, almost a step away from the intended objective and who knows that the US retail giant will not accept the proposal of close-knit fans.

Another interesting event at the Dogecoin home is being organized by the same Dogecoin Foundation which, after being eclipsed since 2014, came back with representatives the likes of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, e Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum.

After 3 years of shutdown also of the Twitter channel and the website, now everything seems to have been reactivated.

Not only that, just like for the crypto queen, Bitcoin, it is now possible to verify too Dogecoin’s Fear and Greed indicator, which to date is at a score of 63 in euphoria.