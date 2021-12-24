News

Dogecoin cryptocurrency gained over 4% in 24 hours

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee23 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

In the last 24 hours the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 4.96% to $ 0.19. In the last week DOGE has registered an increase of more than 12%, going from 0.17 dollars to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is 0.73 dollars.

The chart below compares Dogecoin’s price movement and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

price_chart

In the last week, Dogecoin’s trading volume has registered + 11%, as has the total circulating supply of the coin, which has seen an increase of 0.21%; this figure brings the current offer to 132.66 billion coins. According to our data, DOGE’s current ranking by market cap is # 12 at $ 25.01 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where can you buy Dogecoin?

If you are interested in buying Dogecoin or want to know more, click on Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only provides all the details about the coin, but also explains how and where you can buy it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee23 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The director of Lawrence of Arabia and Brief Encounter

August 31, 2021

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber told many details of their friendship playing “I never have”

August 9, 2021

Cher on the former Val Kilmer: “I loved him and still love him, no one like him”

August 29, 2021

Jennifer Lawrence and DiCaprio’s Compensation | Cinema

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button