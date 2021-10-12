News

Dogecoin cryptocurrency lost more than 4% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Dogecoin fell 4.51% to $ 0.23; this is an opposite trend compared to the positive trend observed in the last week, during which the cryptocurrency gained 3.0%, then moving from 0.23 dollars up to its current price.

The chart below compares Dogecoin’s price movement and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, the coin’s trading volume has fallen by 29.0%, contrary to its overall circulating supply, which has increased by 1.26%; this figure brings the current supply to 131.65 billion. According to our data, DOGE’s current ranking by market cap is # 10 at $ 30.69 billion.

Where can you buy Dogecoin?

According to our data sources, here are some exchanges that currently support DOGE:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

