Dogecoin cryptocurrency lost more than 5% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Dogecoin fell 5.56% to $ 0.24; this is an opposite trend compared to the positive trend observed in the last week, during which the cryptocurrency gained 11.00%, then moving from 0.22 dollars up to its current price.

The chart below compares Dogecoin’s price movement and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

price_chart

Over the past week, cryptocurrency trading volume has risen by 35.00%; the total circulating offer of the coin increased by 0.49% to over 131.76 billion coins. DOGE’s current ranking by market cap is # 10 at $ 32.34 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where can you buy Dogecoin?

According to our data sources, here are some exchanges that currently support DOGE:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

Leave a Reply

Required fields are marked *

