Dogecoin, Dallas Mavericks madness | Rewards to those who pay in DOGE …

THE Dallas Mavericks, the team of the tycoon Mark Cuban, continues in its work of promotion and dissemination of Dogecoin. In fact, the group has activated a program of rewards for who will use $ DOGE and actually other cryptocurrencies for payments. The focus, however, remains on cryptocurrency meme par excellence, which is experiencing a relatively brilliant time on the markets, although still far from its own target.

The Mavericks will give discount coupons to those who pay in Doge

This is the last of the initiatives of the Dallas Mavericks, team of the most important world basketball league, theNBA. The team has indeed announced the initiative Mavs Cryptomania – which will offer gift card from $ 25 to anyone who will use Dogecoin – and also the other cryptocurrencies supported by the shop, that is Bitcoin, BCH and Ethereum.

All in line with the team owner’s philosophy, Mark Cuban, which has been for some time now one of the most important promoters in the world of cryptocurrencies and their use also as a means of payment. A tycoon who has – what that we have already told several times on Criptovaluta.it – a certain penchant for precisely Dogecoin, despite being a relatively controversial figure within the community. Good news for DOGE – which tries to return stably above i 0.30 $ before the weekend, and then progress towards i target set by specialists for the next few weeks.

Technical analysis on Dogecoin: the movements expected for next week

This important piece of news gives us an opportunity to come back Dogecoin with the tools of technical analysis, tools that we have calibrated on week to get another point of view on the possible progression of DOGE on the market. Let’s start immediately with the moving averages.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 Moving averages on 7-day DOGE

The moving averages with the most useful coefficients signal an uptrend for Dogecoin throughout the next week, despite at least at the time we actually write the gas for the thrust it seems to have evaporated. To confirm what we have just seen with moving averages, we will also have to look at the world of technical indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI NEUTRAL ADI BUY 🟢 HIGH / LOWS NEUTRAL MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE BUY 🟢 STOCH BUY 🟢 Indicators on 7-day DOGE

Even the technical indicators draw an extremely positive situation, with the expected trend for the next 7 days which is clearly bullish. However, technical analysis always has its limits and for this reason we believe that we will also have to deal with other to analyze the very special moment of DOGE.

Dogecoin has to catch up and next week could be the right time

Compared to the rest of the sector, Dogecoin has to recover from the bull run of the last week, seven days that have seen this relatively cryptocurrency to the pole as compared to BTC, ETH and to many others altcoin.

Many are reading what happened as a period of accumulation, which could lead to a new rise even with a very small trigger. As for the medium and long term, we believe that we will also have to look at ours Dogecoin forecasts – who see a certain space for growth even within a few months.