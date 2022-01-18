Dogecoin developer criticizes Web 3 again

Web 3 is believed to be the next big step in the evolution of the Internet. While there is a lot of hype around Web 3, not everyone is convinced. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey previously made fun of Web 3.

Recently, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus also criticized Web 3. In his recent tweet, Markus writes that Web 2 was better than Web 3.

Billy Markus makes fun of Web 3

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

In a tweet published on January 17, Markus illustrated the difference between the conversations of a Web 2 customer and a Web 3 customer. He noticed that while a Web 2 customer wanted paid value for money, a Web 3 customer wants money.

Web 3 is a concept that seeks to integrate decentralization into the Internet. Through Web 3, internet users will have control over their data as it will all be powered by blockchain and decentralized accounting technology (DLT).

Markus has not provided a solid reason why he does not support the concept of Web 3. However, he is not the only popular individual in the crypto community who has criticized him.

Musk and Dorsey aren’t Web 3 fans

Tesla’s CEO has also made fun of the Web 3 concept in the past. In one of his tweets, Musk posted a meme that showed he was annoyed by the people on Web 3 who kept talking about it.

Musk later posted a tweet asking if anyone had seen Web 3. The tweet could be attributed to the fading Web 3 hype. Markus responded to this tweet with a GIF of a person allegedly looking for Web 3 in a bathroom, illustrating that the concept was undesirable.

Block’s current CEO Jack Dorsey has also attacked Web 3 in the past. Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO of Twitter in late 2021, noted that the Web 3 concept would only benefit venture capitalists and liquidity providers.

Following his tweet, Dorsey was blocked on Twitter by Marc Andreesen, a venture capitalist with Andreessen Horowitz. Dorsey shared a screenshot to prove he was blocked by Andreessen, claiming he was banned from Web 3.