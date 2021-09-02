Dogecoin Dog Meme: Now On Sale

The photograph taken in 2010 by the owner of Kabosu, the most famous shiba-inu dog on the web, is now a fractional NFT and sold on exchange platforms

Transformed into tokens, split up and sold, to be destined in thousands of crypto-wallets scattered all over the world: it is the destiny that awaits the most expensive meme ever, the image of shiba-inu dog which gave the face to virtual currency Dogecoin since 2013, a fetish of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from Elon Musk down. After buying it in June like non fungible token (Nft) for four million dollars, the collective PleasrDao started reselling it in the form of 16.9 billion ERC-20 tokens, a standard protocol used to issue smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, costing even less than a dollar each.

Any fan or investor will be able to do so become owner, albeit minimally, of theoriginal jpeg file, “A piece of internet history”, nothing but a simple photograph taken by Atsuko Sato, the owner of the dog Kabosu, on February 13, 2010. It was Sato himself who coined the non fungible token of the so-called “Meme of the decade”, prize awarded in December 2019 by the Know Your Meme database, which was then auctioned. PleasrDao carried out the splitting through the Fractional.art platform, the batch auction is then carried out on Miso. Finally, the tokens can be resold and bought through the decentralized exchange Sushiswap.

The collective, which operates in the field of decentralized finance, compares the meme “All ‘modern equivalent of the Mona Lisa ” on the dedicated official website and promises future buyers the opportunity to participate in dedicated events, as well as the opportunity to earn from a possible future resale of non fungible token, in proportion to the shares held and the exchange price. The majority stake will however remain in the hands of PleasrDao.

Dogecoin it was created by computer engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, as a parody of bitcoin. With the explosion of domestic trading in the worldwide lockdown period has become meme action icon, with amateur investors determined to bring it to a dollar valuation. The numerous tweets by Elon Musk also fomented the hype. The South African businessman announced in May that SpaceX it will be paid in dogecoin by the Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation, for a space mission to be held next year. The latest quotes give the cryptocurrency at 30 cents, + 7% compared to Wednesday and + 10% in the last seven days, according to the exchange of Coinmarketcap.