DOGECOIN (DOGE): A MEME TO RULE THEM ALL | Lecco News

Memes have been part of the Internet culture for quite some time. Honestly, we can’t blame them. They are fun, smart and trendy. Their tendency to go viral is such that they have spread to other media such as television and graphics. Now they are taking over the cryptocurrency world led by memecoin master, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Origins of Dogecoin: the joke that came true

How the hell can a meme turn into a cryptocurrency whose market capitalization is it literally worth more than $ 30 billion? The answer is simple: as a joke.

It sounds crazy, and it is. But it is also true. In 2013, there was a particular period of extreme hype surrounding cryptocurrencies. In that context, a crypto-skeptic named Jackson Palmer tweeted that he would start a new crypto project called Dogecoin. He was obviously joking, but the extremely positive feedback he received led him to purchase the dogecoin.com domain.

During that time, a software developer in Oregon named Billy Markus was playing with cryptocurrencies. He had always wanted to create his own cryptocurrency, and as soon as he found out about DOGE, he contacted Palmer. Markus built the Dogecoin blockchain on top of the Litecoin blockchain, so they have very similar characteristics.

Rise of the Doge: Dogecoin vs Community

As we know, cryptocurrencies are very volatile and DOGE is no exception. Its price moves based on supply and demand, like any other currency. However, the founders never intended Dogecoin to be an investment option rather than some sort of community badge. In fact, Dogecoin had no limited maximum offer (it doesn’t have it yet) and no utility.

That said, early Dogecoin buyers weren’t looking to make money, they just wanted to follow the meme trend. It was community support that fueled DOGE’s growth and attracted more people on board.

The Dogecoin community has quickly become one of the most active and loyal in the crypto space, leading to unforgettable events. There donation of $ 30,000 to finance the Jamaica bobsleigh team’s trip to the 2014 Winter Olympics was one of them.

Unfortunately, the opportunists quickly got into DOGE with the idea of ​​making a profit. At the same time, the cryptocurrency environment became more serious and all that childish and innocent joy surrounding Dogecoin began to fade away.

Musk to the rescue, DOGE on the moon

As we said, the community was the only thing that pushed Dogecoin to the top. When it was dissolved, the coin was practically forgotten. That was until early 2021, when eccentric millionaire Elon Musk, famous for being disruptive with the traditional stereotype of the successful businessman, took DOGE out of the grave.

In fact, Musk had repeatedly tweeted about DOGE and it being his favorite cryptocurrency. However, the breakthrough came in February 2021, when Dogecoin was below $ 0.01. Then Tesla’s CEO began actively supporting DOGE, calling it “the cryptocurrency of the people”.

Musk’s tweets were extraordinarily effective. The price jumped to $ 0.05 in less than a day. Immediately, what made the Dogecoin community famous in the past began to manifest itself again. People started infuriating Reddit and Twitter, demanding to bring “DOGE to $ 1” and trading the meme coin on specialized sites such as 1K Daily Profitwithout thinking twice.

Indeed, far from holding back, Elon went out of his way to support her. He continued tweeting about DOGE and went to Saturday Night Live, talking about it in a sketch where he played a financial advisor. He even convinced SpaceX, a company he founded, to accept DOGE as payment for his next moon mission. By the way, they called it “Mission Doge-1”. Now, we can say that Dogecoin is going to the moon. Literally.

The current state of DOGE

Ever since Musk got involved, Dogecoin has gone mad. It never hit its ambitious $ 1 goal, but has grown 19,000% since the start of the year. At the time of this writing, it is the 10th largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization. And nothing says it can’t hit the $ 1 goal in the future.

Not only that, but Dogecoin fever has sparked the birth of a series of cryptocurrencies inspired by the meme coins that are trying to make their way. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Australian Safe Shepard (ASS) are just a few of the coins looking to harness DOGE’s insane journey and the power of memes. Some people actually call it the “memecoin cycle”.

You can check DOGE financial market data such as trading volume, price and market capitalization on numerous websites.

The cryptocurrency market is unpredictable, so be careful

While we can’t deny that this entire cycle of DOGE and memecoin is fun, it’s also extremely risky. Right now, beginners and inexperienced traders are buying DOGE for profit without really understanding what it is or what risk their money is taking.

These advertised coins with a low market cap are an excellent target for pump and dump schemes. So, unless you’re Elon Musk and own astronomical capital, make sure you understand the risks and invest what you can afford to lose.