Dogecoin (DOGE) down 81% from the all-time high of 2021

The meme coin, created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer about eight years ago, is in free fall with much of the broader crypto market falling after a rally in early 2021.

Dogecoin is down 81% from its all-time high of $ 0.68 on May 8, 2021, to $ 0.133 at press time. The broader cryptocurrency market has seen a 12% decline in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. DOGE also fell 27.96% in the previous seven days.

DOGE hit $ 0.0087 on January 25, 2021 and started to rise. A frenzy of meme stocks in late January 2021 pushed prices higher gradually. A significant rally occurred in the early days of 2022, where the price rose from $ 0.07 to $ 0.37, followed by a slight dip towards the latter part of April, after which it saw a significant rally to its all-time high.

As the cryptocurrency market entered a winter in the summer of 2021, DOGE plummeted on July 21, 2021, to $ 0.17. There have been some fluctuations since then. DOGE hit a local high of $ 0.29 on September 3, 2021, but never regained any ground.

Doge’s main rival in 2021 was Shiba Inu, who competed for DOGE’s market share. SHIB was also negatively impacted by recent market dumping, dropping 77.3%.

DOGE received wide adoption in 2021

Last year also saw Dogecoin attract merchant acceptance. The most notable company that began accepting DOGE in 2021 was Tesla. One of the items that can be purchased using DOGE is the “Cyberquad for Kids”, which is sold for 14135 DOGE. The buyer will need to link their DOGE wallet to Tesla’s DOGE wallet via a QR code. The Dallas Mavericks, owned by Mark Cuban, recently began accepting DOGE for merchandise purchases. Newegg began accepting DOGE in April 2021, while Verifone began accepting it in Q4 2021 via a BitPay partnership.

Cryptocurrencies mirror a tough week on Wall Street

DOGE and the broader cryptocurrency market aren’t the only victims of a pretty tough week on the NYSE. The NASDAQ is down 5% since Tuesday morning. Bitcoin is experiencing pressure after the Russian central bank bans the mining and use of cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin was developed and launched in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer on December 6, 2021. It has since attracted adherents such as Mark Cuban and Elon Musk. Musk’s tweets proved significant in influencing DOGE’s behavior.

DOGE has no supply limit, making it an inflationary token, which contributes to a decrease in its value. There are 600,000 new coins every hour, 14.4 million every day and 5.26 billion every year.