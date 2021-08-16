Dogecoin (DOGE) is the most suitable cryptocurrency to use as a payment method »Crypto Insiders

Not a week goes by without Tesla billionaire and CEO Elon Musk talking about the meme-coin dogecoin (DOGE). He’s been mentioning the coin in several of his tweets for some time and often Praise the cryptocurrency. As a result, the price of Dogecoin sometimes increases significantly, although Musk’s effect on the price appears to be weakening.

Dogecoin as a payment method

In another tweet, Musk cites his belief that Dogecoin may have a bright future. According to him, Dogecoin is quite suitable for use as a means of payment.

He points this out in response to news that billionaire and cryptocurrency enthusiast Mark Cuban has called dogecoin. Stronger encryption It declares that it can be used as a payment method. So Elon Musk isn’t the only one who firmly believes in it.

I’ve been saying this for a while – Elon Musk August 14, 2021

Dogecoin adoption

Mark Cuban has been the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team since 2000. In March of this year, he already decided that it would be possible to buy tickets for competitions and some products with Dogecoin.

Therefore, there are already examples of meme-coins being very clearly adopted as a means of payment.

It is often criticized that Dogecoin has an endless supply. There is no limit to the number of dogecoins in the world and a large amount is added every day. However, Mark Cuban sees this as an advantage.

He argues that this “inevitable inflation” will actually contribute to Dogecoin’s effectiveness as a means of payment. Bitcoin (BTC), which contains a maximum of 21 million coins, which is correct according to Kobe It is not a realistic way to pay. Compare mainly bitcoin and gold.

As influential figures in the cryptocurrency world, Musk and Cuban have the opportunity to significantly increase Dogecoin adoption.