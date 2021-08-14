Dogecoin (DOGE) is “the strongest crypto” according to Mark Cuban

Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) continued to attract the attention of billionaires and prominent figures inside and outside the cryptocurrency industry. After Elon Musk’s lovestory with the meme-based token, he further attracted the attraction of another billionaire Mark Cuban, who owns the NBA Dallas Mavericks team.

In March, his NBA team said it will begin accepting Dogecoin as payment for e-commerce ticket sales and merchandise. Mavericks also began offering support for Bitcoin (BTC / USD) in 2019.

Mavericks will offer discounted prices through Dogecoin

To further show his love for Dogecoin, Cuban, via Twitter, announced that the Mavericks are planning merchandise with discounted prices to those who pay with Dogecoin. After his tweets, the Dogecoin community welcomed the development and thanked Cuban for such an offer.

His tweet received over 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One such comment came from the token’s co-creator, Billy Markus.

A ripple effect

The price of Dogecoin, in most cases, was fueled by the activities of Elon Musk and other famous Dogecoin passionate figures. Cuban’s recent tweet also had a similar effect, leaping more than 4% in the past 24 hours. Doge has been largely volatile this month, but the token is even stronger after plunging from $ 0.20 a few days ago to $ 0.27. Investors are still holding their investments in Dogecoin, probably waiting for the token to hit the $ 0.30 level. The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $ 0.69 in May.

While Dogecoin was created as a joke, Cuban claimed to have a unique use case compared to other crypto assets. Cuban stated:

It is a means that can be used for the acquisition of goods and services.

Cuban emphasized the strong presence and support of the Dogecoin community. According to him, it was one of the main reasons the token grew in the market.

Cuban tweeted in April that Dogecoin is very popular in the crypto community when it comes to completing transactions, stressing that only Ether comes close to Doge in this area.