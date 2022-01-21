Dogecoin (DOGE) recovers the $ 0.165 level to test long-term support

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been showing bullish signs for the past five days and technical indicators suggest it may start moving towards a descending resistance line. Dogecoin (DOGE) has been trading above the $ 0.165 horizontal support area since early May. On January 5th, DOGE appeared to have broken down this level for the first time in 257 days. However, he recovered the area two days later and is currently in the process of validating it as a support. On top of that, DOGE is still trading below a descending resistance line which has been in effect since August 2021.

Future movement

Technical indicators support an upward move to test the descending resistance line once again. This is particularly visible from the bullish divergences that have developed in both the MACD and the RSI (green lines). This is a bullish sign that most often precedes price rallies. For the upward movement to continue, it is imperative that DOGE create a higher low.

The most likely area for this to happen is between $ 0.15- $ 0.166. This target range is the 0.618-0.786 Fib retracement support level. The latter is also a horizontal support area, increasing its importance.

Counting of the Doge wave

Technical analyst @ewforecast tweeted a chart from DOGE, stating that it has likely completed its corrective trading phase. While this may be true in the short term, the entire movement since July looks like one big corrective structure. The main reason for this is the constant overlap during the decline that occurred between August and December 2021 (highlighted).

If correct, DOGE appears to be currently in the C wave of this ABC corrective structure. Giving A: C waves a 1: 1 ratio would lead to a maximum of $ 0.32 for the top of a C wave.