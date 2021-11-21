Dogecoin (DOGE) watch out for the collapse before the next bull run

According to an analysis reported by AmbCrypto, in fact, the meme coin dogecoin is under pressure and perseveres in a bearish trend that could lead it from the current price of 0.2307 (-1.37%) USD to support at 0.1936 USD in the next days.

To avoid a further -16% slip, dogecoin would have to shake off many bears and find more bulls willing to tow him up.

The meme coin needs to be brought between USD 0.242 and USD 0.272 for this bearish phase on its market to be concluded.

A further resistance zone for the price of dogecoin (DOGE) is set at USD 0.297, which would represent a return after trading at 0.30 in late October.

The fundamentals of dogecoin (DOGE)

Objectively it is difficult to talk about the fundamentals of dogecoin, being a meme coin this means that we will not find any.

The hopes of dogecoin are all in the general market and in bitcoin in particular. If the latter were to break the chains of the bears and manage to escape from the bearish trend in which it still finds itself, DOGE could also benefit from it.

A hand from the manipulator of the dogecoin price par excellence, Elon Musk, could in this case be appreciated by its owners. Even a tweet with an allusion could be enough to start the “resurrection” of the dogecoin.

DOGE and SHIB, price comparison

And here is a brief comparison of the price of DOGE and SHIB that helps us to understand the differences in the performance of the two most famous meme coins.

Let’s start with the dogecoin to report that at one year the cryptocurrency remains positive by as much as + 6378% and even from the beginning of the year the gain remains positive by + 4894%. It means that those who bought DOGE even in the first days of 2021 still enjoy a large margin.

At three months, however, the DOGE is negative by -27.20% indicating a phase of persisting weakness for the historic meme coin.

Switching to shiba inu (SHIB) since its August 2020 listing, its value has climbed an impressive +2.8 million percent gain. SHIB compared to its historic peak of 28 October is down by -48.03%, while at 3 months it still remains in positive territory of + 471.75% and in one month it is positive by + 69.52%.

It seems, therefore, that SHIB has succeeded in its intent to become the dogecoin killer. At least until now. A recovery of the entire market could bring dogecoin in a better condition, but it is not certain that it will be able to replicate the extraordinary success of the beginning of the year when it exceeded 0.70 USD.