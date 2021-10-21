News

Dogecoin down 5% after Elon Musk’s tweet

The Dogecoin and Elon Musk duo doesn’t seem to work anymore as it once was. After the last tweet yesterday from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX (to be interpreted), the price of DOGE dropped by 5%, reversing its bullish trend of the week.

Dogecoin and Elon Musk: perhaps the “love story” is over

After a “love story” of almost a year in which the infamous Musk tweeted and the price of DOGE went up, now the immediate effects seem to be the opposite.

All to be interpreted, but certainly in reference to the crypto world, yesterday Musk posted as follows:

The consequence was a DOGE price drop of 5% in the last 24 hours. Nothing to worry about in the volatile world of crypto, except that in the last week DOGE was in full swing of its bull market, following the general trend led by Bitcoin.

In fact, the price of DOGE was rising to $ 0.27 yesterday. Immediately following Musk’s tweet, however, it fell to $ 0.24 (at the time of writing).

At the same time, the community points out how instead the ‘Dogecoin Killer’, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has instead risen in price, going from $ 0.000025 to $ 0.000028.

“Shiba has risen 10% from this tweet”

Dogecoin and the issue about the 1.14.4 update of the nodes

Another item of discussion that has occurred for Dogecoin, concerns update 1.14.4 of the nodes which needs to be carried out by all operators of existing network nodes.

To underline it with a roundup of tweet, is exactly Billy Markus, creator of DOGE, supported with a “Like” also by Musk.

I wanted to write something slightly more nuanced about Dogecoin Nodes, so please be patient. Knots are important. They keep the network moving, validate transactions and keep the blockchain up to date. It is good to update to 1.14.4 which will allow you to lower transaction fees.

In practice, in September, Musk seems to have underlined, that DOGE’s fees were still too high, and that was it important to decrease them to the point of making things like buying movie tickets feasible.

Something that nevertheless occurred earlier this month, when AMC announced that for the entrance to its cinemas it will be possible to pay in Dogecoin through BitPay.

The CEO’s decision by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Adam Aron, to integrate DOGE into its cinemas, came after that the strong crypto meme community would participate in his poll, with numbers that went beyond Aron’s expectations.

Shiba Inu grows while Dogecoin falls

DOGE, SHIB and the current situation

Meanwhile, the rivalry of the two crypto-memes continues to be seen in the market. While DOGE remains in tenth position with a total market cap of $ 32 billion and a dominance of 1.28%, SHIB is up tremendously.

At the time of writing, SHIB is in 19th place, with a total market cap of $ 1.3 billion and a dominance of 0.44% across the entire crypto market. The ‘Dogecoin Killer’ has passed in front of important cryptocurrencies such as Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC) and Stellar (XLM).



