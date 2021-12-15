Dogecoin earns 25% after Elon Musk’s announcement on DOGE payments for Tesla merch

On December 14, Dogecoin (DOGE) plotted a sudden rise when Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company would begin accepting the meme token for some purchases.

DOGE / USD (Bittrex) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that DOGE / USD gained more than 25%, becoming the only major cryptocurrency to record substantial profits on the day.

The meme-inspired altcoin followed Bitcoin (BTC) and other large-cap tokens to the downside in the past few days, but the reversal resulted in a 10% weekly gain for DOGE holders.

The movement came after Musk’s announcement that the automaker will soon begin accepting DOGE for gadgets and merch.

“Tesla will make some gadgets purchasable with Doge and we will see how it goes,” he tweeted.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

In doing so, Tesla has decided to only accept Dogecoin among all possible cryptocurrencies. Musk is likely to irritate Bitcoin advocates in particular after he enabled and later revoked BTC purchases for Tesla vehicles over alleged environmental concerns.

This week, after being named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year”, Musk stated that Dogecoin is “more suitable for transactions“Compared to Bitcoin.

“The total transaction flow made with Dogecoin, daily transactions, have a much higher potential than Bitcoin,He said, expanding a long list of DOGE’s public praise.

“Bitcoin is not a good substitute for a transactional currency. Even though it was created as a simple joke, Dogecoin is best suited for transactions.

Tesla’s CEO pointed out that Bitcoin is more suitable as a store of value, which is why its investors prefer to hold it instead of selling it or using it for payments. “Bitcoin’s transaction volume is low, and the cost per transaction is high,Musk pointed out.

Conversely, Dogecoin is not a particularly good store of value, Musk suggested, explaining that the token is “slightly inflationary, […] this encourages people to spend instead of hoarding as a store of value.“

Dead-dog bounce?

Broadening the view, the mood among analysts is not the best regarding a broader recovery in altcoins.

Related: Bitcoin loses $ 48,000 as Wall Street opens, as altcoins look ‘smashed’ against BTC

While Bitcoin maintains its 40% dominance on the market cap without being able to reverse the bearish trend, there is currently little hope of new gains before the new year.

“Markets are starting to remember June / July and the period of slow general consolidation towards a bottom structure, while the crowd waits for a lower level that will probably miss,” he predicted Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe in a more optimistic comment on Tuesday.

After the consolidation, DOGE / USD fell back just below the $ 0.20 level.