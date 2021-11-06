Dogecoin Earns 44% In One Day As Traders Shift Profits From Shiba Inu To DOGE

On October 28, Dogecoin (DOGE) plotted a strong rally thanks to massive capital rotations from the rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme token market.

In detail, DOGE gained just over 44% to hit a local high of $ 0.3449. Growth opposes SHIB losses over the same period. The so-called “Dogecoin killer,” in fact, fell nearly 28% to record a local low of about $ 0.000057 in the same hour that DOGE hit its high.

Daily chart of SHIB / USD vs. DOGE / USD and inverse correlation. Source: TradingView

The sudden price rally of DOGE pushed its market capitalization above $ 40 billion, a milestone that Shiba Inu had passed a few hours earlier. Now the two cryptocurrencies are in a head-to-head for ninth position in the ranking in terms of market cap.

Traders began pouring into Dogecoin’s markets in the hours after a new tweet about the token meme from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

“If I send you 2 Doge, do you promise that you will send me 1 Doge?”

If I send you 2 Doge, will you promise to send me 1 Doge? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2021

In the past, support tweets posted by Musk have prompted DOGE to grow more than 1,500% in the first five months of 2021.

Long DOGE, short SHIB

Shiba Inu has been rallying exponentially since the start of Q4, rising roughly 1,200% in October supported by hopes of a listing on Robinhood, a US-based zero-fee trading app, as well as the token’s arrival in emerging finance sectors. decentralized and non-fungible tokens with new product launches.

However, SHIB’s supersonic bull run also made the token overrated, according to some key parameters such as the relative strength index. Hence, it appears that spot and derivative traders have decided to cash in and / or pass on profits.

Su Zhu, co-founder, CEO and chief information officer of financial firm Three Arrows Capital, said on Thursday that traders passed on profits from perpetual swaps to easy-to-short Shiba Inu, while SHIB hit its high of $ 0.0008854. , to the market for perpetual contracts on Dogecoin.

The former Deutsche Bank trader suggested that DOGE could hit $ 0.88 if traders shift profits from SHIB to Dogecoin:

About $ 20.8 million in DOGE wiped out

Dogecoin’s price movements caught many derivatives traders off guard, with total liquidations in the past 24 hours of $ 20.8 million. Approximately $ 18.17 million in liquidation involved leveraged long bets after DOGE’s price fell to its weekly low of $ 0.2179 on Wednesday.

In the past 12 hours, however, the bears have suffered more losses than the bulls, with $ 8.9 million in liquidation of short positions on Dogecoin compared to 5.22 million for longs.

Total liquidations for DOGE on all exchanges. Source: Bybt

Overall, however, in the past 24 hours, traders in Dogecoin were mostly short, while users of FTX and OKEx were particularly bullish, with 58% and 77% of net long positions, respectively.

A sudden bearish reversal in the Shiba Inu market caused liquidations totaling $ 31.41 million, ranking third by entity in the past 24 hours among all cryptocurrencies.

Related: Shiba Inu faces slump with SHIB’s 574% rally in October near exhaustion

PostyXBT, an independent market analyst, he warned on excessive leverage in the SHIB and DOGE markets.

“Play non-leveraged commercials,“He stated, adding,”volatility could easily wipe out everything before a big move in the expected direction.“

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.