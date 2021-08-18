Dogecoin, fans ask Walmart to adopt the coin

The army of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is pushing the retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to adopt the Shiba Inu themed coin.

What happened

A petition launched six months ago on Change.org titled “Walmart accepts Dogecoin as a form of online payment” is circulating again and has garnered 1,684 signatures (at time of publication).

“Walmart would have the incredible opportunity to be the first mainstream retailer to leverage a digital currency that can provide a commission-free, or minimal fee, seat to preserve wealth that can be spent and, if needed, easily converted into cash.” , the petition states.

DOGE fans urged Walmart to consider accepting cryptocurrency, pointing out that it would be an “innovative choice and seen by millions as a demonstration of support for low-income families who find banks expensive.”

The push to get Walmart to accept DOGE has also shifted to the social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Retweet if you want to spend #Dogecoin at @Walmart!!! – Matt Wallace (@ MattWallace888) August 17, 2021

Hey @Walmart Can you consider accepting #Dogecoin? I think through acceptance you’d find a great group of consumers ready to spend their #doge – Do.Only.Good.Everyday (@DogePromise) August 16, 2021

Because it is important

Several signs are emerging that indicate that retail giants are looking for talent to handle cryptocurrency payments.

Walmart posted a new job posting on its website on Monday; According to the announcement, the retail giant is looking for a figure who can develop a strategy and roadmap with respect to digital assets.

Last month it was reported that Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) would be looking for its own cryptocurrency expert to direct its strategy on digital currencies and blockchain; also in this case, Dogecoin fans asked the e-commerce titan founded by Jeff Bezos to adopt Dogecoin.

In May, also the manufacturer of the iPhone, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), was looking for a Business Development Manager with cryptocurrency expertise to handle alternative payment partnerships.

DOGE has already been used in promotions with companies such as Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) – producer of Slim Jim – And Unilever Plc (NYSE: UL) through the deodorant brand Ax who manage campaigns based on DOGE.