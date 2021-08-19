Dogecoin: Fans want Walmart to adopt crypto

Dogecoin fans are collecting signatures to ask the US retail giant, Walmart, to adopt the crypto DOGE.

Thanks to a petition already online for some time but recently back in circulation, the fans of the crypto of memes they ask support from other supporters in order to collect up to 2500 signatures and ask Walmart to accept DOGEs as a means of payment in its stores.

“Walmart should accept Dogecoin as a form of online payment. Walmart’s goal is to provide low-cost products to customers. If they accept Dogecoin as a new and progressive payment option, then this can work to their advantage. This explains that by adding Dogecoin as an accepted crypto payment option, Walmart would become one of the first mainstream retailers and join a rapidly growing list of merchants who are adapting to meet the needs of modern consumers. Walmart would have the incredible opportunity to be the first mainstream retailer to take advantage of digital currency that can provide a fee-free, or minimal fee, place to retain wealth that can be spent and, if needed, easily converted into cash. ”

The return to circulation of this petition is also taking place through the fans who use other social networks like the video on Final Stand Youtube “Walmart Dogecoin Acceptance” (with nearly 35,000 views in one day) or the various tweets published on the crypto-lover’s social network.

Dogecoin for Walmart: Why Fans Push for DOGE Adoption

This return to the Dogecoin fan petition may have its own logic.

In fact, just two days ago, Walmart has released a announcement of work on the LinkedIn profile, in the position of product lead for projects related to crypto and digital currencies.

This Walmart interest in finding a crypto expert may have sparked loyal DOGE fans, already accustomed to supporting their favorite crypto from other giants, such as Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, but also recently from other types of collaborations.

This is the take to the field of Dogecoin in the Premier League, as an indirect sponsor of the British football team of the Watford. Indirect, as the real sponsor would be Stake.com which was awarded the right to put the DOGE logo on the sleeves of the players’ uniforms.

Not only that, at the end of last July 2021, too Burger King accepted crypto as a means of payment in Brazil, even if for a promotional initiative. In fact, the adoption of DOGE was only possible for the purchase of grilled meat-flavored dog biscuits, Dogpper.

In any case, at the time of writing, the petition has already reached 1750 signatures collected in support of the request of DOGE fans. The crypto, on the other hand, ranks seventh by market capitalization, with a dominance of 2.03% of the total crypto marketcap in circulation.

DOGE’s price, instead, it has experienced a decline since last Monday, with a value at the time of writing of almost $ 0.30.