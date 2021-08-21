Dogecoin Fear and Greed Index- The Cryptonomist launched

Dogecoin also has its own Fear and Greed index.

The parameter usually associated with Bitcoin, but which is also a thermometer for the entire cryptocurrency sector, also now has its own version dedicated to the queen of meme coins.

The Dogecoin Fear and Greed Index was launched these days on Twitter. To create it are the same who take care of the twitter channel of the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index.

Already in June they had launched a similar index for Ethereum, Ethereum Fear and Greed.

On August 8, the channel dedicated to bitcoin launched the challenge: with a post it asked for 10,000 retweets, following which it would launch the index dedicated to Dogecoin. Actually, only about 3,200 retweets arrived.

10000 retweets and we’ll launch Dogecoin Fear and Greed Index – Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index (@BitcoinFear) August 8, 2021

But as it was specified later, they could not resist and launched anyway the index dedicated to Dogecoin.

The Dogecoin Fear and Greed Index indicates greed

Coming to the data, the latest update indicates that the Dogecoin Fear and Greed Index has a value of 69, in full greed.

In fact, the operation does not differ from that of Bitcoin. It is a scale from 0 to 100 where 0 indicates extreme fear and 100 indicates maximum greed. Usually when the market is in fear or extreme fear, sales prevail, not to say panic. On the contrary, in the area of ​​greed or maximum greed, purchases prevail. Then there is an intermediate value, defined as neutrality.

This index goes to consecrate, if anything were still needed, Dogecoin. The meme coin par excellence these days is experiencing a moment of positivity, earning 5% and returning to about 27 cents.

DOGE is still far from the peak of 73 cents reached on 8 May, but it is still experiencing an extraordinary 2021 that has seen it grow 10 times, climb positions in the capitalization ranking, and become increasingly known.

Accepted and traded even now by exchanges such as Coinbase, there are those who do not even disdain it as a payment method. In practice, the era when it could only be considered a meme coin is over. In fact, behind Dogecoin there is a team of developers, also supported by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is working to make it increasingly competitive. The path is still long but for sure