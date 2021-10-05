Dogecoin: finally uphill again

Dogecoin finally it moves and rises again after the stasis of the last few weeks. All this perhaps thanks to the important growth recorded by its almost namesake $ SHIB.

Only in the last week, the price of DOGE he saw some pumps and dumps that moved him respectively from $ 0.25 to $ 0.25 with peaks close to $ 0.26 and lows of $ 0.23.

The situation is a little different for his crypto-meme SHIB which seems to win the appreciation of the market going from the price of $ 0.0000072 to $ 0.0000092. For Dogecoin it is therefore a crazy situation with double-digit growth.

Dogecoin uphill: what happens

The Dogecoin chart in recent days it has offered a buffet of bearish signals. First, the candles traded below their daily 20, 50 and 200 simple moving average lines. Such readings not only attract short selling, but also dissuade buyers from taking long positions.

Secondly, there was a death cross around the corner that exposed the market to another major sell-off. Additionally, retail traders have been looking for different options rather than tenter your luck with Dogecoin. Santiment’s data showed that its trading volume has remained in the $ 1 to $ 2 billion range recently, in contrast to the $ 5 to $ 7 billion range seen during rallies.

Now, taking these factors aside, the visible profile suggested that DOGE was still trading within its developing value range of $ 0.455 and $ 0.17. As long as DOGE stays above the lower end of this range, a full blowout can be avoided.

A small rally it is possible as investors absorbed DOGE at the $ 0.16 support. However, a close below $ 0.16 would open the door to a prolonged fall. The next immediate support was at $ 0.087. This meant DOGE would drop another 43% before buyers can respond.

Today, however, the situation has changed and we can say that the indicators and the moving averages they are almost unanimous in telling one strongly bullish situation for Dogecoin.

What is the role of Shiba Token in Dogecoin’s ascent?

The “Dogecoin killer” Shiba Inu led the charge between meme coins on Tuesday and is aincreased by 57% in the last 24 hours. Spurred on by a broader, healthier market and possibly a tweet from Elon Musk, Shiba Inu broke through solid resistance and set a 4-month high at $ 0.00001520.

Traders who have missed the noticeable run-up can jump into action as long as a bull pennant materializes. Meanwhile, sellers should be looking for a return to normal by aiming for a close below the 50% Fibonacci level, creating a return to the SHIB value zone.

SHIB started October on a favorable note, recording a 18% increase in the first four days. Meme coin was also not troubled by the lack of demand at $ 0.00000950 and cut that resistance with relative ease – a development that allowed SHIB to record another 60% increase in value.

The Relative Strength Index was stabilizing after breaching the overbought zone for the fifth time in the past six days. The midline has served as support during this period and a favorable result can be expected as long as the sellers do not fall below 50-55.

The candles were also within the midline of the Bollinger Bands. This could attract more buying pressure. However, a bearish crossover on the MACD could keep buyers undercover.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: a situation already seen

The prices of 4-legged crypto-meme are repeating the same trend that occurred in the middle of last month. In fact, around September 15, 2021, while Dogecoin fluctuated in price and remained at $ 0.25, Shiba Inu had registered a pump of 35% in just 24 hours.

In that moment, SHIB was in 47th position by market cap. Now the “Dogecoin Killer” has risen in 35th position, showing his progress towards his rival.

In the meantime, however, the crypto-meme par excellence placed among the top 10 crypto by market capitalization is also trying to carry out its developments.

Scheduled for Dogecoin, in fact, there would be the DOGE-ETH Bridge: a plan to make DOGE and ETH communicable and spread the use of this technology also in NFT marketplaces.

Uphill Dogecoin: Final Thoughts

Our Dogecoin forecasts they still anticipate short-term upside – although there may be some ups and downs in the interludes.

